Video: Another Look At Baer’s Remaster Master Brake Cylinder

Baer’s version of a brake master cylinder is cleverly called the Remaster Cylinder. It has a lot more going for it than a neat name. In fact, this fully machined billet aluminum master cylinder is unlike any other available today.

The engineers at Baer started by designing an expanded line of performance brake products to match the other brake products in their line. The Remaster cylinder was purposefully designed to be more compact. This makes fitment much easier in a wider variety of applications.

Details

Currently, Baer offers the Remaster cylinders with a 15/16” bore, 1” bore, or 1-1/8” bore to cover almost any application. In the most basic terms, a smaller master cylinder bore size typically has higher line pressure and longer pedal travel. A larger master cylinder bore size will typically have a firmer pedal in a shorter pedal travel but lower line pressure.

The Remaster master cylinders are offered in a range of finishes, from polished to gray or black anodized. The unit features a small, compact, 1-piece body machined out of 6061-T6 billet aluminum with left or right side outlet ports uniquely designed to allow for either inverted flare (w/included removable seats) or banjo style, straight fittings.

The body incorporates either a two-bolt mounting flange that fits most Ford and GM applications or a Mopar mounting flange. The Remaster master cylinder is compatible with most long and short boosters or manual brake applications. The billet top is attached with 6 Allen screws and has two large billet aluminum, knurled screw-on caps making for easy filling without spillage.

Custom Remaster

The “Custom Remaster” master cylinder features all the same benefits as Baer’s standard Remaster, but with a custom touch. Enthusiasts can choose from a variety of custom colors for the Remaster body and their choice of black or polished top and caps or a combination of both.

For more information on Baer’s Remaster master brake cylinders, visit them online at baer.com.