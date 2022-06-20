Video: Behind The Scenes At SCAT Crankshafts

When it comes to pioneers in American racing, the name SCAT Enterprises stands tall as one of the founding fathers. First formed in 1964 by the lifelong owner and engine mastermind, Tom Lieb, SCAT Crankshafts has one of the more impressive resumes on the block… and by block, we mean engine block.

With countless options and race-winning builds to its name, the automotive aftermarket metal artisans at SCAT have helped formulate some of the auto industry’s greatest engine success stories.

Despite its recent acquisition by Taglich Private Equity, LLC (“TPE”), SCAT Enterprises remains relatively unchanged. Just take a gander at the behind-the-scenes footage of the brand’s manufacturing facility in Redondo Beach, California, and this point is clearly illustrated. SCAT Crankshafts’ unwavering dedication to ingenuity, quality control, and performance has allowed it to retain a level of clout within the automotive market that is undeniable.

SCAT Crankshafts Advantages Explained

Producing everything in-house from scratch, SCAT Enterprises offers one of the broadest selection of high-performance crankshafts, connecting rods, and rotating assemblies in the industry, much of which can be crafted over the course of a single shift.

The most commonplace form of SCAT rod you will find is the one made from two-piece Chromoly steel forging for maximum strength and durability. Naturally, the brand also has its own line of I-Beam and H-Beam designs, thus forming over 1,200-plus potential rotating assembly combinations.

Engineered to “…take the guesswork out of building your next high-performance engine…” SCAT truly is a one-stop shop for engine internals.

We know that everyone’s racing experience started from the bottom, those old local dirt tracks, the desolate asphalt drag strips, or maybe even your local diner or meet & greet. SCAT’s grassroots series has a crankshaft to meet your racing needs. – SCAT Enterprises

SCAT Crankshafts Options Abound

But today it’s the crankshafts SCAT Enterprises produces that warrant our attention. Available in Pro Stock Cast, Series 9000 Cast, 4340 Forged Standard Weight, and F-43 Lightweight form, SCAT offers crankshafts for any budget and build.

From products that have been designed from the asphalt up to replace factory crankshafts to precision ground, micro-polished, heat-treated, and ion nitrided rotating units, SCAT has got it on lockdown. Straight shot and chamfered, with “lightening holes” and large radii on all journals, the list of upgrade options goes on to no end.

There’s also the F-43 Lightweight line, with its gun-drilled main line, aero-wing counterweights, exclusive pendulum undercut CWTs, straight shot, and chamfered oil holes for us Chevy enthusiasts.

SCAT Full Race Series Crankshafts are machined in-house using premium “Non-Twist” single plane 4340 forgings, with precision, durability, and quality being the primary objective.

Outside of its forged offerings, the SCAT lineup holsters an armada of billet products, all of which are 100 percent designed, manufactured, and tested in-house from start to finish out of 4340 billet or EN30b. Infinitely customizable, these cranks are made the same way as the forged line, but with far greater strength and durability. Anything within a 43-inch length and up to a 10-inch diameter can be accommodated with this approach.