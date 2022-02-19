Video: Matt Farah Gets Acquainted With This Grand-Am Cobra

By Tommy Parry February 18, 2022

Built to compete in pro racing twenty years ago, this New Edge Cobra ran well enough to secure a championship. After the Cobra’s was retired from professional racing it somehow went on sale for a mere $15,000 in 2017, which made it a torquier alternative to a Spec E30 or a Spec Miata built to front-running standards. If that comparison seems unfathomable, just remember where the market was half a decade ago. Matt Farah was fortunate enough to take this New Edge Cobra for a ride around the track for us to enjoy.

With the power and the pedigree this car has, the price could double and it would still seem like a bargain. In addition to a 450-horsepower motor, independent rear suspension, and a nice way of putting the power to the pavement, it’s spacious and reassuring. Built by STEEDA for customer racing, this car began life as a body-in-white car. After being given the Wilwood six-piston calibers needed to stop, supple springs, and all the required safety equipment, it raced in Grand-Am in 2002 and actually secured the GS title. How many race cars sold in modern times for $15,000 have that sort of history?

Farah

Compared to a current Focus, the New Edge doesn’t seem so large.

Regulations required STEEDA swap the 4.6-liter blown Terminator for a 5.0-liter stroker that makes its peak power figure at 8,000 revs, and that helps with propulsion. With compliance and a manageable amount of torque for the tire, it’s clear how comfortable Farah is from the start. Floating it over curbs and imperfections in the road, Farah finds the confidence to push hard enough to fall prey to nerves, not looking far enough down the road, and only noticing a truck parked in the middle of 140-MPH Turn 1 at the last moment.

More Sources

Steeda Autosports
https://www.steeda.com
(954) 960-0774
Wilwood Engineering
https://www.wilwood.com
(805) 388-5434

About the author

Tommy Parry

Tommy Parry has been racing and writing about racing cars for the past seven years. As an automotive enthusiast from a young age, he worked jobs revolving around cars throughout high school, and tried his hand on the race track on his 20th birthday. After winning his first outdoor kart race, Tommy began working as an apprentice mechanic to amateur racers in the Bay Area to sharpen his mechanical understanding. He has worked as a track day instructor and automotive writer since 2012, and continues to race karts, formula cars, sedans, and rally cars in the San Francisco region.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading