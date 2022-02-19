Video: Matt Farah Gets Acquainted With This Grand-Am Cobra

Built to compete in pro racing twenty years ago, this New Edge Cobra ran well enough to secure a championship. After the Cobra’s was retired from professional racing it somehow went on sale for a mere $15,000 in 2017, which made it a torquier alternative to a Spec E30 or a Spec Miata built to front-running standards. If that comparison seems unfathomable, just remember where the market was half a decade ago. Matt Farah was fortunate enough to take this New Edge Cobra for a ride around the track for us to enjoy.

With the power and the pedigree this car has, the price could double and it would still seem like a bargain. In addition to a 450-horsepower motor, independent rear suspension, and a nice way of putting the power to the pavement, it’s spacious and reassuring. Built by STEEDA for customer racing, this car began life as a body-in-white car. After being given the Wilwood six-piston calibers needed to stop, supple springs, and all the required safety equipment, it raced in Grand-Am in 2002 and actually secured the GS title. How many race cars sold in modern times for $15,000 have that sort of history?

Regulations required STEEDA swap the 4.6-liter blown Terminator for a 5.0-liter stroker that makes its peak power figure at 8,000 revs, and that helps with propulsion. With compliance and a manageable amount of torque for the tire, it’s clear how comfortable Farah is from the start. Floating it over curbs and imperfections in the road, Farah finds the confidence to push hard enough to fall prey to nerves, not looking far enough down the road, and only noticing a truck parked in the middle of 140-MPH Turn 1 at the last moment.