VMP’s Improved Apex Upgrades Unlock More Predator Power

For Predator-powered Shelby GT500 and Carnivore-powered F-150 Raptor R owners, the VMP Performance Apex Predator supercharger lid and intercooler combo is a popular upgrade. Recently, Justin Starkey, President and Founder of VMP Performance showed off a new and improved version that is now shipping

“We wanted to make the best cooling solution for the new GT500, even better,” he said, introducing the new APEX Supercharger upgrades.

The V2 lid features a series of thoughtful refinements. It benefits from a higher-quality casting process, delivering a smoother finish and has increased internal volume for better airflow, all while still fitting under the factory strut tower brace.

The new V2 race intercooler core is now 15mm longer for improved cooling. VMP is also now including its billet high-flow water manifold as a standard component with the lid and intercooler package, creating a more complete and effective cooling system right out of the box.

More Whine, Less Weight

One of the most noticeable benefits of the VMP lid is the increased supercharger sound. Justin explained that this is by design.

“What we discovered with these lids is that the factory lid is actually a noise suppression system,” he revealed.

By eliminating the heavy sound-dampening material found in the stock lid, the VMP unit is three pounds lighter, and allows the supercharger whine that enthusiasts love to be heard loud and clear.

The primary reason for the upgrade is performance. As owners begin modifying their cars, the stock supercharger lid becomes a bottleneck. “When people are pulling these cars down, they’re porting the blowers, they’re doing bigger throttle bodies, higher-flowing exhaust, the factory lid is a restriction,” Justin said.

The VMP lid’s improved airflow directly translates to more power. “That is how we make 20 to 25 rear-wheel-horsepower gain on a stock car and up to 40 rear-wheel-horsepower gain on a modified car,” he stated.

The APEX Supercharger Lids V2 are racetrack-proven. “The proof is in the pudding,” Justin said. “One of our racers, Hector Alvarez, down in Puerto Rico, recently upgraded to the Gen 2 lid and intercooler core setup. He then reset the stock blower record and ran an 890 at 162 mph.”

That real-world result shows that the design refinements and improved cooling of the new V2 lid deliver a tangible, record-setting performance advantage.