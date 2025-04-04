Vortech Introduces Its 2021-2023 Mustang Supercharger Kit

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner April 04, 2025

If you’ve got a 2021-2023 Mustang, Vortech now has a supercharger kit for you. This latest kit from Vortech will boost the horsepower of your Mustang, offers a straightforward installation, and comes with everything you need all in one box to start making power.

Vortech’s line of supercharger kits for the Mustang is robust, so it only made sense for the company to create something for the newest pony car. The 21-23 Mustang kit is based around Vortech’s V-3 JT-Trim supercharger. When you pair this blower with the kit Vortech has created, your Mustang can make 629 horsepower and 584 LB/FT of torque at a little over eight pounds of boost on pump gas.

This newest kit from Vortech can be installed in a home garage in 8-10 hours depending on your skill level. The engineers at Vortech made sure to create a kit that wasn’t tricky to install, and came with all of the hardware you needed. Each kit comes with detailed instructions that are easy to follow, and show you step-by-step how to install the system.

If you want to eliminate all of the guesswork out of selecting the right parts for your supercharger upgrade Vortech has you covered. The supercharger system kit has all of the supporting parts you’ll need for the upgrade, including the ECU calibration and fuel system parts. What if you want to take the horsepower up a few notches? Vortech also offers a tuner kit that allows the customer to install their supporting modifications to match the amount of horsepower they want.

You can learn more about the 21-23 Mustang kits from Vortech on the company’s website.

Article Sources

Vortech Engineering
https://vortechsuperchargers.com/
(805) 247 0226
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

