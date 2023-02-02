Vortech Joins Forces With AFR, Scat, RaceTec, Procar Brands

Vortech Superchargers and Paxton Automotive announced on Wednesday that they are joining forces with industry leading brands Air Flow Research, Scat Crankshafts, RaceTec Pistons and Procar seating, under the Taglich Private Equity umbrella of performance automotive companies.

As the official release states, this new partnership “opens opportunities to better serve our customers by combining decades of experience in manufacturing and supplying high-quality, high-performance products. Utilizing cutting edge technology for over 30 years, Vortech Superchargers has engineered efficient and reliable centrifugal compressor air management solutions for automotive, marine, industrial, aeronautical, and other motorsports applications. We look forward to contributing our experience and knowledge to the long-term success of our organization.”

“Our organization is thrilled to have Vortech Superchargers join in. There are strong synergies between all our companies, and it can only make us better at what we do. Jim Middlebrook has built the most respected brand in centrifugal supercharging and we are excited to take Vortech to the next level,” said CEO Shawn Sterling.

Founded in 1990 by Jim Middlebrook, Vortech Engineering, Inc. engineers efficient, high technology air management solutions for automotive, marine, industrial, aeronautical, and other motorsports applications. Previously an Engineer for Paxton Superchargers, Middlebrook designed a revolutionary new internally gear-driven compressor and went off on his own to start Vortech Engineering. He focused on the popular Ford engines of the day, and Vortech quickly made a name for itself with turn-key supercharging systems for both the Ford 5.0L, 5.8L and 7.5L engines. Fast becoming the go-to modification for all serious performance enthusiasts, Vortech expanded into many other car and truck applications. Almost exactly 10 years after Vortech was founded, Middlebrook purchased his former employer Paxton Superchargers, further expanding the product line and reach of Vortech Engineering to the masses. Today, the brand boasts supercharger systems for a myriad of factory performance automobiles, all the way to 3,000-plus horsepower hardcore racing machines.

“Vortech Superchargers is a perfect match with this organization, all brands compliment one another,” said Jim Middlebrook – Founder of Vortech Superchargers. “For the first time in the performance aftermarket, a customer can purchase a reliable, high horsepower, proven combination directly from the companies manufacturing the core components.”

The new alignment of Vortech with the existing Taglich brands combines knowledge and efforts across virtually the entire performance and racing engine system, from the renowned cylinder heads and intake manifolds from Air Flow Research, to cast, forged, and billet crankshafts from Scat, to high quality pistons from RaceTec — not to mention stylish seats from Procar Custom Seating.