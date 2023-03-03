Vortech Superchargers Unveils Tuner Kit For 2021 Ford F-150

Vortech Superchargers is a company that produces high-performance products for various vehicles, including cars and trucks. However, the company is primarily known for its supercharger lineup. In case you weren’t aware, superchargers compress air and force it into an engine, this aids in a higher horsepower output with the engine getting more oxygen in each intake cycle. This makes Vortech Superchargers very popular among those who want to improve their vehicle’s acceleration, top speed, and overall performance.

It would be no surprise that Vortech Superchargers just released its supercharger kit for the latest 2021 Ford F-150 equipped with a 5.0-liter V8. The 2021 Ford F-150 5.0L Tuner Kit from Vortech features the proven V3 Si-Trim centrifugal supercharger and is paired with an air-to-air charge cooler. This will bump the stock 5.0-liter engine to a stout 606 horsepower and 596 lb-ft of torque with only 8-10 PSI. These power figures were also not achieved through exotic race fuels (read: expensive) but was achieved with using California’s 91 octane. In under ten hours you can transform your truck from a hay hauler to a muscle car killing machine.

The 2021 Ford F-150 5.0L Tuner Kit will come with a self-lubricated V-3 Si-Trim supercharger that is equipped with a 3.40-inch drive pulley. Billet aluminum and steel supercharger mounting brackets include idlers, drive belt, and all hardware. The air inlet assembly features mandrel bent 3.5-inch aluminum tubing with a high flow roto-molded duct that mates perfectly with the OEM air box and some aftermarket cold air intake assemblies.

All hardware, such as silicone sleeves, reducers, and stainless-steel clamps, are included. Discharge components including welded air-to-air charge cooler, mandrel bent 3-inch aluminum discharge tubes, silicone sleeves and stainless-steel clamps, and recirculating bypass valve are also included. An optional Maxflow Race Blow-Off Valve upgrade is sold separately.

For more information on the 2021 Ford F-150 Vortech Supercharger Tuner Kit, click here.