Watch A Shoebox Ford Revamped With A Radical SN-95 Chassis Swap

Watch A Shoebox Ford Revamped With A Radical SN-95 Chassis Swap

steveturner
By Steve Turner March 30, 2022

In their day, the Shoebox Fords were both a savior for the company and a hit among hot rodders. By today’s standards, however, their performance would seem downright pedestrian. While it would be easy enough to swap in a more modern V8 and elevate the performance of one of these classics, this ’50s Ford project takes things to another level with a SN-95 chassis paving the way.

“We will be merging the two of these cars to make one bad-to-the-bone burnout machine with modern ride quality and comfort,” Nic Rothlisberger of Wolf Mountain Customs said at the outset of the build.  “Jeff Krekeler and Robert Maize came together and asked me to build them the coolest, rat rod-style burnout machines you can think of.”

SN-95

Two customers enlisted Nic Rothlisberger of Wolf Mountain Customs to combine a ’50s Ford and ’98 SVT Mustang Cobra into a radical rat rod with modern street manners. (Photo Credit: Wolf Mountain Customs)

To achieve that goal, they formulated a plan to swap the classic Ford body onto a vastly more modern SN-95 chassis. They went for a full-body transplant over a 1998 SVT Mustang Cobra, which happened to already feature a Vortech centrifugal supercharger, which should push its output beyond 400 horsepower at the wheels.

“The build idea and the build theme that we’re going with on this car is like a dirt track racer rat rod,” Rothlisberger said. “We’re cutting the fenders out with the tires you know like it’s just going to be a rat rod ripper like it’s not it’s not supposed to look factory, so they want it to look just wild.”

While it maintains the image of a 1950s Ford on the outside, this revamped ride retains the Mustang’s interior and Vortech-supercharged Four-Valve 4.6-liter V8 underneath.

This was no bolt-on build, however. As you might expect, it required a lot of cutting, welding, and fabrication. Along with a good deal of trial and error, much of that work is documented in the series of videos seen here. The result is a radical rat rod with a distinctly modern demeanor that is surely a lot of fun to drive.

“It’s a 1950 Ford on a 1997 Mustang; supercharged, five-speed,” Rothlisberger added. “It turned out killer.”

 

 

More Sources

Vortech Engineering
https://vortechsuperchargers.com/
(805) 247 0226
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading