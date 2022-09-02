Watch A Terminator Cobra Make 1,155 Horsepower On The Hub Dyno

Close to two decades ago the Terminator Cobra entered the scene. While off the dealer lot these Supercharged 4.6-liter Cobras would make approximately 350 horsepower at the wheels, it was actually their power potential that lured many drivers into the fold. The truly modification-friendly platform would easily reach 500 horsepower with simple bolt-ons. The days of ultra-modified combinations to produce the same number were aging quickly, and the Terminator was showcasing the newest generation.

That was twenty years ago though and things have progressed at an intense pace. However, there is still a group of enthusiasts affectionately called the “Cobroz” who have kept the Terminator’s legacy alive. While some in the group have shifted from the supercharged platform to turbo, Allen Garrett is one who remains confident in the positive displacement air coming from his Whipple supercharger. His goal is to continue pushing the limits of both his supercharger and 281ci Modular engine.

You might remember Garrett’s Cobra from a previous feature at FordMuscle.com. Back then it had just received a Whipple 2.9-liter supercharger and some supporting modifications. Now, the car has had major changes made and the power created proves these changes were well worth the effort. You see, Garrett resides in Alaska where a do-it-yourself and make it better mentality runs strong. Strong enough that he not only built his engine by himself, but also tuned it through a Holley Dominator. Now his Cobra is equipped with a race-ported Whipple Gen 5 3.0-liter and a host of new go-fast goodies.

I kind of knew this simple 4.6-liter setup was making some steam, but wasn’t sure how much. After trying several combinations, timing ramps, and intake configurations we ended up at 1,155 horsepower and 856 lb-ft of torque. Allen Garrett

After a few weeks of rainout conditions, Garrett resorted to tuning on the dyno rather than the track. While this would not only give his Team Z Motorsports suspension a break, it would allow him to dial in his tune in a controlled environment. At this power level most will resort to finding a remote master tuner, but not Garrett. He continued to pioneer the way for high horsepower supercharged setups on his own. The final result was a massive 1,155 horsepower and 856 lb-ft of torque! Now that the engine is making the power he wants, he can focus on rowing the gears of his TREMEC T56 to reset the standing quickest and fastest Mod Motor stick car with a blower.