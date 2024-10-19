Some guys build automotive works of art that never see a drop of rain or extended road exercise. Other guys, like Dave, aka @Bikors, drive the piss out of their cars and love every ding, dent, and scar from running the car flat out. Bikors is a scruffy lawyer by day and a bearded bandit at night.

He’s made quite a name for himself on social media by posting videos of his Mustang GT350 rolling at full throttle with an incredible wailing shriek bellowing from the tailpipes. Bikors stops by AutopiaLA and hangs with head honcho Shawn Davis. The guys discuss the backstory of this brutal Shelby 350 and how he came to find it.

A former track car, Bikor made some minor changes after he bought it, but retained the magnesium wheels and most other details. He swapped in a stroked, 363cid small-block Ford with 400hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. The car exhales through headers and an X-pipe that Bikors says is the source of the pony’s banshee wails. Tipping the scales at 2,700 lbs, that pony goes like a scalded moose and might be the coolest-sounding Mustang on record.

Inside, the car has no A/C, heater, wipers, or back seat. Instead, a couple of racing seats, a custom wood steering wheel, and a whole lot of aluminum sheet panels hold court.

The best part of the video is when the dudes take the ‘Stang out for a spin. First-generation Mustang fastbacks have some of the coolest styling ever created. In motion, the car really comes alive at speed and looks even better. The ride height and the perfect wheel and tire combination create poetry in motion.

On a final note, can you imagine how scary Bikors would be if you had to square off with him in court? Having said all that, we have no objection to this killer Mustang. We rest our case.