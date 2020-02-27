Weather Pack Quick Change Crimp Tool Kit From Pertronix

If you’re into working on cars, the odds of you dealing with wiring at some point is pretty good. While some try and steer away from the electrical side of things, sooner or later, you will have a project that will require some attention in this department.

The Delphi Weather Packs are an extremely popular connector that is commonly used in automotive applications. These units protect the wires and connectors as they seal against moisture, dirt, and debris. These connectors are a great choice to use under the hood of a vehicle as they can withstand extreme heat, moisture, fluids, and chemicals. They also have a positive locking design that keeps them connected regardless of vibration in harsh environments.

While the Weather Packs are as about as good as it gets for a connection, they are only as good as the crimpers used. We have worked with several crimpers over the years, and if you want to be frustrated, try using the wrong set for a job. Improperly crimping a Weather Pack terminal will result in damaged pins and even a failed connection. These unfavorable results can cost you time and money and could leave you stranded on the side of the road.

If you want to install weather packs on your project, do yourself a favor and skip trying to use a set of needle-nose pliers. Pertronix has a complete kit that comes with 220 pieces, which include the crimpers, crimper jaws, 1-pin, 2-pin, 3-pin, and 4-pin weather pack male and female connectors, male and female terminals, silicon seals, and a durable black plastic case. The precision crimping tool will not only give you perfect crimps, but they also have a quick change feature that allows you to switch out the jaws for different applications. Pertronix also includes a pin tool that allows you to push the terminals out of the housing just in case you mess up.

GM Connection Delphi Weather pack connectors

Ideal for automotive, marine, racing applications

Complete connector system to tie-in wires

Waterproof for any environment/climate

Complete kit with ratcheting, crimping, dies, connectors

Carrying case

1,2,3,4 pin delphi terminals

16-14 awg wire

1.8 – 3.8 mm wires

For more information on this tool and other products, be sure and check out Pertronix.com.