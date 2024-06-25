WELD Racing Introduces The Solana Wheel

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner June 25, 2024

WELD Racing is adding another awesome wheel to its Performance RF line of products. The Solana is WELD’s newest wheel that offers classic looks and modern construction. This fresh wheel is designed to fit a wide variety of vehicles, and is perfect for high-performance applications.

The versatility of the Solana wheel is what makes is so special. The Solana’s six spoke mesh design works with classic muscle cars, modern muscle cars, high-performance European rides, and even JDM vehicles. WELD’s Solana wheel has numerous fitments available, along with five and six-lug bolt patterns. Does your vehicle have big brakes? The Solana has plenty of clearance for big brake applications too.

Each Solana wheel uses rotary-formed monoblock construction for maximum strength. WELD has 17”, 18”, 20”, and 22” versions of the Solana wheel available. If your vehicle is headed to the track, WELD offers the Solana with a single beadlock option in select sizes. Bead Knurling is standard on all of the Solana drag racing wheels. The wheels come in either black, milled, or fully machined finishes.

WELD Racing doesn’t think you should have to break the bank to look good at the track or on the street. The Solana has been designed to provide a high level of performance while still being affordable. One thing is for sure, the Solana wheel is a stylish unit that will improve the looks and performance of any vehicle. If you’re interested in the Solana Performance RF line of wheels you can learn more about themright here on the WELD Racing website.

Article Sources

Weld Racing
https://www.weldwheels.com/
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

