What I Learned Today With Jeff Smith — Ensuring Wrist Pin Clearance

jeffsmith
By Jeff Smith April 27, 2023

Throughout an engine, clearances are critical. We often talk about things like rod bearing and main bearing clearances, but one extremely critical clearance we don’t talk about much is the wrist pin clearance. We just take for granted that if the wrist pin goes into the rod all is well. When you’re building a floating wrist-pin combination, the clearance between the pin and the small end of the rod is something that should be checked and set in a build.

In the last several new connecting rod sets we’ve purchased for floating rods, nearly all would allow new wrist pins to easily slide in place, but the clearance was less than 0.001 inch — often as tight as 0.0006 to 0.0007 inch. These wrist pins really need 0.001 to 0.0012 inch of clearance to ensure proper lubrication. Always have your machine shop check this, especially on new connecting rods, and open the clearance if they measure less than 0.001 inch.

An engine builder friend recently experienced piston damage on a 750-horsepower, carefully-built small-block Chevy where the problem was initiated by tight wrist-pin-to-connecting-rod bushing clearance. The binding between the two components created a thrust load on the piston. This in turn caused the piston to scuff the cylinder wall, which eventually led to oil control problems. The whole chain of events was traced back to a too-tight wrist pin bushing clearance.

wrist pin clearance

Full-floating rods need proper clearance between the pin and the connecting rod to allow for both proper lubrication and also to prevent binding the wrist pin. Often a tolerance stack-up can occur where the pin clearance is too tight, so it’s best to check this whenever using a new combination of connecting rods or pistons.

jeffsmith

About the author

Jeff Smith

Jeff Smith, a 35-year veteran of automotive journalism, comes to Power Automedia after serving as the senior technical editor at Car Craft magazine. An Iowa native, Smith served a variety of roles at Car Craft before moving to the senior editor role at Hot Rod and Chevy High Performance, and ultimately returning to Car Craft. An accomplished engine builder and technical expert, he will focus on the tech-heavy content that is the foundation of EngineLabs.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Luigi Deriggi’s 1950 Mercury “Maximus” Wins The 2023 Ridler Award

Car Features

Luigi Deriggi’s 1950 Mercury “Maximus” Wins The 2023 Ridler Award

The 2023 Detroit Autorama Great 8

Event Coverage

The 2023 Detroit Autorama Great 8

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading