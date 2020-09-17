Whipple Goes Eco: Stage 1 System Adds 120HP to Raptor and F-150

Think fast! When we say “Whipple,” what’s the very first thing that pops into your brain? If you said “superchargers,” well, of course you did. Whipple superchargers reside on some of the fastest Fords around, and the constant evolution of Whipple supercharging systems is almost hard to keep up with. But did you know Whipple also offers upgrades for EcoBoost engines? No, not superchargers, but there is horsepower to be found in other places.

Whipple offers what’s called a “Stage 1 System” for 2015+ Raptors and F-150s equipped with the 3.5-liter and 2.7-liter EcoBoost engines. Included in the turn-key system is a Whipple Mega Cooler, a high-velocity air intake, and the Whipple Tomahawk flash tool.

“Whipple’s Stage 1 package includes the three most important upgrades when seeking more power from your factory boosted F-150,” explains Nick Purciello, product line director at Whipple. “First, the turbos are uncorked via Whipple’s high-flow cold air intake which provides ample airflow when the boost is turned up. Next, the puny factory intercooler is replaced with Whipple’s Mega Cooler ensuring that air charge temperatures stay in check, even in the most extreme conditions. Finally, to maximize the hardware upgrades, Whipple provides a simple-to-install ECU re-flash that unlocks the true potential of your 3.5-liter or 2.7-liter EcoBoost-powered machine.

“The compete Stage 1 package adds up to 120 horsepower and 125 lb-ft of torque at the wheels on 3.5-liter applications and up to 60 horsepower and 135 lb-ft of torque at the wheels on 2.7-liter applications, drastically improving throttle response and pulling power, and is just plain fun to drive. The complete Stage 1 package retails for $2,100 and can be installed with basic hand tools in about three hours.”

It should also be noted that there is no cutting, grinding, or otherwise modification needed to install this system, making the whole process that much less daunting. The system is compatible with 91 octane or higher fuel.

Whipple Mega Cooler

The Mega Cooler intercooler features a bar and plate-type design with an offset air fin on both the cold side and the hot side (with 16 fins per inch). This allows for increased cooling capacity while still operating within the stock packaging. According to Whipple, this unit significantly outperforms the factory cooler, offering 54% greater volume and 8% more surface area.

During dyno testing, a 60-degree drop in temperature was recorded, but Whipple says that even larger gains are shown during real world testing. Cooler air causes increased spark advance and more oxygen to the engine, with the result being more (yet still safe) power.

As stated previously, modification to your Raptor or F-150 is not necessary for the installation of this intercooler.

Whipple High-Velocity Air Intake

The included high-velocity air intake features a CAD-driven, CFD-modeled, roto-molded plastic construction which exists to maximize air speed and reduce inlet restrictions. The filter itself is a conical R2C Performance Products Black Hex Series hexagon high-flow filter featuring extra-wide pleats. This filter design allows the filter to flow 132% more air than the stock paper filter.

Calibration

Whipple worked with Ford when developing seamless calibration for its Stage 1 systems. The result is a noticeable boost in power while remaining 50-state emissions legal. Whipple says the development process came with countless hours of dyno and real-world testing in a variety of environments. Engineers were able to expertly extract horsepower and torque left on the table by the factory calibration while maintaining factory safety settings.

The system includes Whipple’s Tomahawk flash tool, allowing users to easily upload and download custom files, as well as read and erase trouble codes, view live data, and features data logging capacity.

For Whipple’s full product line and more information, visit www.whipplesuperchargers.com!