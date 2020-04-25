Why You Should Consider Upgrading To The DUI Street/Strip Dizzy

By Laura Lazar April 24, 2020

The DUI Street/Strip Distributor is a drop-in replacement for your factory unit. All you have to do is hook up one 12-volt wire and you are all set. There are no external coils or ignition boxes required. Inside the distributor is DUI’s Dyna-Module high-dwell module.

This module increases the coil saturation time so the built-in 50,000-volt coil, instead of producing multiple sparks, now only produces one long-duration spark. The perk being, the longer duration spark helps to improve low-end power and improves throttle response time. This also allows you to run spark plugs with gaps as big as .055 inch. This larger spark plug gap combined with the longer duration spark provides you with complete combustion of the fuel mixture, which in turn boosts your horsepower and torque.

If you need more convincing as to why you should switch to the DUI Street/Strip Distributor, it just gets better. The DUI gives each distributor a custom advance curve based on the engine and the vehicle. All you need to do is provide all your information to your local distributor. By giving them the cam specs, compression ratio, carburetor cfm, and maximum engine RPM. They can then find a DUI and hand-fit a weight and spring assembly to your distributor. Not only that, but they’ll dial a performance advance curve using a Sun distributor machine, too.

The advance curve provides you with instant throttle response and maximum power throughout the RPM range without any pre-detonation. The difference with the DUI Street/Strip Distributor and other ignition manufacturers is others just give you the advance curve kit and leave the task of setting it for you to do.

Also, most DUI Street/Strip Distributors come with vacuum and mechanical advance. Even if you have something oddball, like an MGB or Midget, they have a Street/Strip distributor with an electronically controlled advance for you.

About DUI

Davis Unified Ignition founder, Kelley Davis, created the DUI HEI system about 45 years ago. They were arguably the first high-performance HEI distributor ever, and they have kept improving over the years. They have improved to the point where they are a viable alternative to the Capacitive Discharge ignitions.

Article Sources

Performance Distributors
https://performancedistributors.com
(901) 396-5782

About the author

Laura Lazar

An automotive, photography, history and travel nut. Hanging out coast to coast at car shows and races is her idea of a perfect life. Laura may a small problem with collecting show and project vehicles but her 1st love will always be her 64 Caddy.
Read My Articles
 

