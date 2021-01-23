Will the Ford Mustang Go All-Electric In 2029?

The Ford rumor mill is working overtime this week! Earlier, we broke down all of the potential powerplants for the incoming Ford Raptor, and now we’ve heard some news that we know will be met with some pretty strong feelings from the Ford faithful. It has been said (without merit, however) that the next generation of Ford Mustang may drop the V8 in favor of an all-electric powertrain.

An automotive “forecasting” company named AutoForcast Solutions recently speculated about the upcoming Mustang chassis, which, according to them, could be pushed off until late in 2028. This would mean that the S550 (or sixth generation Mustang) would remain for the next seven model years — a claim that we’re not inclined to believe. It is unclear where this information originated.

It is rumored that the seventh generation of Mustang has not made its debut due to delays in retooling the Ford Flat Rock factory for electric vehicle production. Some claim that Ford has been hinting at this move with the debut of the Mustang Lithium at SEMA 2019, followed by the release of the Mustang Mach-E, and finally the all-electric Cobra Jet 1400, but we’re not so sure.

When we spoke to Ford partners at the NMRA race in Bowling Green this past October, we asked this very question: is this Cobra Jet 1400 a sign of things to come with the Mustang? We were basically assured in no uncertain terms that the Cobra Jet 1400 was simply designed to showcase the capabilities of an electric Mustang but was not designed with production for consumers in mind. It’s important to remember that in 2021, electric vehicles are becoming more prevalent and it is not necessarily a bad thing that Ford is following suit in some regard to keep up with the market demand. After all, it’s incredibly true that if you’re not innovating, you’re dying.

It is also true that as time goes on, government restrictions on gasoline-powered vehicles are closing in, and companies must do whatever is required to keep producing cars. However, we think that 2029 is a little soon to be pushing the classic namesake completely in the way of electricity. It’s important to note that Ford is currently in the process of building a 6.8-liter engine that is rumored to make its way under the hood of the Pony car in 2023. Could you see Ford moving forward to drop the V8 platform all together just a short six years later?

We’re having trouble believing it, especially given the lack of proof or evidence, but we want to know what you think. Let us know in the comments below: do you think Ford will completely drop gasoline engines in 2029 in favor of an all-electric drivetrain?