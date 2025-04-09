Willow Springs Raceway Saved! Sale Finalized, Plans Announced

CrossHarbor Capital Partners announced it has purchased Willow Springs International Raceway and plans to “reimagine” the facility as a “definitive automotive lifestyle destination.”

Technically, Willow Springs International Raceway was bought by an affiliate of CrossHarbor Capital Partners in collaboration with Singer Vehicle Design.

Rumors about the sale of the historic racing facility north of Los Angeles have been spreading since it was learned CrossHarbor was purchasing the track, which has been open since 1956. Street Muscle’s article brought to light the uncertainty of the proposed acquisition. The No. 1 question was whether Willow Spring International Raceway would remain open or, like many other tracks, become housing, a shopping mall, or a factory.

Willow Springs, America’s oldest permanent road course, has hosted almost every type of motorsport possible, from Indy to sports cars, etc. It even played Riverside Raceway in the Matt Damon film, “Ford vs. Ferrari” a few of years ago. There are numerous different circuits at the Rosamond, California, facility — including a karting track.

According to the press release, the track will remain open the public and get a complete renovation of all its tracks, pit, and paddock facilities.

CrossHarbor, which calls itself “an alternative investment management firm with an extensive portfolio of commercial real estate and resort residential development,” recently closed escrow on the property. CrossHarbor and its partners are said to be focusing on preserving the facility’s rich history while making significant investments to establish it as the premier venue for automotive enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled to begin a new chapter with such a beloved facility,” said Sam Byrne, co-founder of CrossHarbor Capital Partners. “We are committed to serving the community for decades to come and creating a space where all members of the car community can collectively share their enthusiasm for Willow Springs and motorsports.

“Along with Singer, we are collaborating with recognized and respected names within the auto industry and are excited to partner with them in pursuit of this definitive California experience,” he added.

Nothing Stays The Same

Among the changes will be a luxury private members’ club hosted by Singer Vehicle Design, a technology hub for race teams and manufacturer development and testing, an enthusiast zone with car storage, fully equipped servicing and restoration facilities, including a museum and retail space.

The new ownership group said it sees public access as a key aspect of Willow Springs’ future success and will continue to host both public and private events. Existing tracks, including all three road courses, will remain open to the public and undergo enhancements to improve safety.

A variety of track layouts, including karting, ATV courses, and driver instruction will continue to be available.

Singer’s Presence at Willow Springs

In addition to being an owner, Singer will partner with CrossHarbor to create its first private member’s club. Membership will be open to Singer’s clients as well as other like-minded enthusiasts and will enable drivers to bring their vehicles for track days and related experiences. With its proximity to one of the largest luxury and sports car markets in the world, Willow Springs promises to redefine what it means to belong to an automotive enthusiast community.

Singer’s Chief Strategy Officer, Mazen Fawaz, commented: “Willow Springs is an important part of California’s motorsport heritage for enthusiasts, and everyone with an automotive obsession. Singer has two decades of track days, racing, and development at Willow’s circuits. We are delighted to help make sure that it’s in safe hands and can be an even more impressive part of California’s car culture for the next seventy years. Its custodianship is a responsibility we are not taking lightly, and our partners could not be better suited to see it through.”

CrossHarbor said it has already begun an in-depth evaluation of the raceway’s facilities and will initially focus on track and safety improvements, including adding more asphalt and curbs and enhancing run-off areas with leveling and gravel. Future plans include maintaining Willow Springs’ history while upgrading its facilities, improving food and beverage offerings, and refining the track and driving experience.

CrossHarbor and Singer claim that they do not intend to ever sell Willow Springs and have brought together a group of passionate motorsport enthusiasts to join as co-owners in the facility, all with a long-term, multigenerational goal of preservation and improvement. Several recognized consultants have been enlisted to support and plan future improvements, including:

• Former Formula 1 driver, Le Mans winner, and track designer Alex Wurz, head of Wurz Design, will enhance existing track design and safety.

• Renowned for its leadership in motorsports entertainment and venue management, Speedway Motorsports’ subsidiary Sonoma Raceway, bringing years of expertise in delivering premier on-track experiences, will oversee track operations to help create a world-class motorsports facility.

• Hart Howerton, a world-recognized master planner, will create off-track elements to enhance Willow Springs’ customer and member experience.

This is hopefully great news for automotive enthusiasts, especially those who live in the western United States. It would have been a tragedy for another racetrack in California to bite the dust. Of course, in today’s market, anything can happen in the future, including Willow Springs International Raceway getting bulldozed and turned into housing, etc.

We will keep you posted when more news becomes available.