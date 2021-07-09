It can be quite satisfying to have a Ford Mustang in the garage, but can you imagine having two? Thanks to the awesome folks at Dream Giveaway, you have an opportunity to be the lucky recipient on so many levels.

2021 Mustang Mach 1

Like that new car smell? This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is sure to please! This ultra-performer is the hot ticket for those who want power and handling wrapped up in a sleek-looking wrapper. This car is the tenth production unit off the line (VIN number 0010) and is powered by the highly-respected, 480-horsepower, 5.0L High-Output Coyote engine. Behind that abides a six-speed manual transmission.

While you’re busy rowing that six-speed, you’ll be cradled in that Ebony interior which features factory options such as Equipment Group 700A (Deluxe Interior Package), Mach 1 Elite Package ( ), Recaro leather-trimmed sport seats, and voice-activated touchscreen navigation.

The exterior side of all that goodness wears that Velocity Blue hue with the requisite Mach 1 stripes and fog lights. And as an added bonus, the folks at Dream Giveaway have added a classic-inspired Shaker hood scoop to this particular car, an aftermarket performance statement that many feel should have come factory on the performance car. Truth be told, it likely does more for those classic throwback looks than it does for performance. But oh, the looks!

1969 Mustang Mach 1

It’s hard to argue with today’s Mustang performance, but there is no way EFI and all the technological gee-gaws can supplant this 1969 Mach 1’s claim to performance fame. The vintage vibe emitted from this 428 Cobra-Jet-equipped beauty will send any Hybrid back to the barn, and while the listed 335 horsepower V8 may seem like it gives the newer Coyote an edge, don’t forget that torque comes into play long before horsepower in the RPM band.

You can hear that big-block FE engine roar by clicking HERE.

This 1969 Mach 1 is actually a one-of-one offering made for the U.S. market. Its Acapulco Blue exterior blends nicely with its newer brethren and as you guessed, it features those Mach 1 stripes and Shaker hood scoop, just as Ma Ford intended. It also has a four-speed manual transmission and traction-lock differential for those times when rowing your own may require a little tire smoke, a task easily committed, thanks to those F70x14 white-letter tires and the 428 Cobra-Jet’s 440 lb-ft of torque.

This rare Mustang was restored with the generous help of CJ Pony Parts to exactly the way it left the factory. While speed was the reason anyone would check enough boxes to get their hands on a 428-powered Mach 1 in 1969, the original owner of this car also enjoyed power steering and brakes, a tachometer, smoked glass, and AM radio. Now, thanks to the folks at Dream Giveaway, YOU can enjoy all these things too!

Head over to Dream Giveaway’s website and with our special code, you will also enjoy DOUBLE bonus tickets with any donation of $25 or more! And, as mentioned, also included in the grand-prize package is $35,000 towards the prize taxes. That way, the hardest decision you’ll need to make is deciding which Mustang Mach 1 you’ll want to drive first!