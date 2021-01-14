Wired Up: How To Modify Coyote Engine Wiring Harness Connectors

By Brian Wagner January 14, 2021

Holley has made adding EFI to any vehicle easier thanks to its lineup of ECUs and wiring harnesses. There are options for enthusiasts at every level, from plug-and-play systems to full-on custom applications. The Ford Coyote engine is becoming more popular to use in engine swaps, and in this video from Holley, Jeremy Stoermer shows you how to work with different Coyote wiring harness connectors.

Wiring can be an intimidating subject to tackle for someone who doesn’t have a lot of experience; mix in the vast amount of connectors used in an EFI harness and you’ve got a recipe for frustration. A typical Coyote wiring harness from Holley will have J-connectors, Delphi Metri-Pack 150, Delphi GT 150, AMP Seal Connectors, Molex Connectors, Yazai Connectors, and Furukawa Connectors. Each of these serves a different purpose, are assembled in different ways, and may need a specific type of crimping tool.

It can be hard to find good information about how to work with these connectors, and if you’re going to be using an EFI system for a high-performance application, it’s important to know how to modify it to fit what you’re doing. This video goes into great detail about how you can work on each of these connectors by demonstrating how to add pins to the wires for the connectors, how to assemble the connectors and the right tools needed for perfect crimps.

If you plan on using a Holley Terminator system for your Coyote engine make sure you watch this video to learn about each connector and how they are assembled — it could save you some headaches and time when you begin your project.

