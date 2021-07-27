Woodward Dream Cruise Is Less Than A Month Away

There have been numerous shows this year. Each one bursting at the seams, illustrating how ready enthusiasts are to get back out on the show field. Attendance has exceeded the expectations of many.

The “Woodward” was first held in 1995 as a fundraiser. The appeal was attending a car show on the famed stretch of road where so many late-night shenanigans occurred between the “Big Three” automakers in the ’60s and ’70s. There apparently was some pent-up angst from all those years when cruising was all but abolished because over a quarter of a million people attended the first event! The show has only grown in the decades since to be the world’s largest one-day automotive event, drawing 1.5 million people and 40,000 classic cars each year.

The line of cars stretches almost the entire length of Woodward Avenue, known as America’s First Highway (from Detroit to Pontiac, Michigan), and has become a favorite for auto enthusiasts from all over the world. What should you expect when a show already as massive as the Woodward Dream Cruise is set to enjoy the same pent-up enthusiasm as we’ve seen in 2021? You plan for it to be the best event yet!

Set to kick off on August 21, 2021, this year marks the fourth year of Ford Motor Company’s sponsoring America’s largest automotive gathering, and of course, Ford’s offerings will be highlighted, many honoring Ford’s heritage. Ford just began building Broncos again after a 25-year hiatus and the 1966 Ford Bronco will be the featured heritage vehicle by Ford. Of course, there will be plenty of opportunities to check out the all-new Ford Bronco as well.

Ford will also display some of the automotive industry’s most recent and exciting vehicle debuts, including the all-new 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT all-electric SUV, the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the recently revealed Ford Maverick compact pickup truck. There will also be numerous vintage and Ford-based clubs staking claim to parking lots and landmarks around Woodward Avenue. The American Road Thunderbird Club (1955-1957) and the Water Wonderland Thunderbird Club 1955-2008) will be on-hand representing the sporty two- and four-seater. There will be a Mustang Alley on the 21st at Nine Mile and Woodward where Ford and Mustang enthusiasts will congregate with their trusty steeds, searching for their next trophy.

Every side street and parking lot has something for the auto enthusiast of every generation. You’ll find classic Fords, custom Fords, and Fords of all kinds powered by some of the most iconic engines ever made by the Blue Oval. If you’ve ever been to the Woodward Dream Cruise, you know how large of an event it can be. If you’ve never been there and you consider yourself an auto enthusiast, you owe it to yourself to experience it once in your lifetime. It’ll be an experience you’ll never forget, and likely one you’ll make into a yearly event.