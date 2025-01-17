Would You Pay Six Figures For A 10th Anniversary Terminator?

The 2003-2004 SVT Mustang Cobra carried a codename synonymous with the freakishly loud blower wine that struck fear in the hearts of its rivals in the early 2000s— Terminator. By design, this snake was a fitting send-off for one of Ford’s longest-serving platforms. The final iteration of the Fox platform, known as the Fox-4, was the swan song and it went out with a bang thanks to this Special Vehicle Team machine. Its 4.6-liter heart cranked out 390 horsepower at a time when anything north of 300 was considered potent.

Mint-Condition Monster

If you want to relive that era in 2025, there’s a low-mileage example up for grabs. Demand for clean examples has nothing short of skyrocketed, which means these cars can carry a premium. HGreg Lux Exclusive Motor Cars has a 8.7-mile 2003 SVT Cobra 10th anniversary for a whopping $108,998.

Its red and black leather seats are still bagged. The carbon fiber-style steering wheel is still enrobed in the red wrapping. The door pulls are a striking red, free from fingerprints. The bumpers sporting the white plastic strips to protect them, and the trunk even contains a Special Vehicle Team Owner’s Association hat.

Trailer Traveler

Interestingly it was delivered to Ogden, Utah, where it lived until 2014 when it was retitled in Kaysville, Utah. After selling to someone in Ward, Arkansas, in 2015 and being marked as a commercial vehicle. And then in 2022 the owner titled it in Ontario, Canada, before returning to Arkansas. Finally, in 2025 is for sale at HGreg Lux in Pompano Beach, Florida.