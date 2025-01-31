You Can Buy A Supercharged, 810HP S650 Off The Dealer Lot

If a supercharged S650 is your dream machine, you don’t have to buy a stock car and add the supercharger later. You can buy a supercharged, 810-horsepower 2024-pluse Mustang right off the dealer lot, as outlined in the video above. “This is the car in question,” Cameron from Lebanon Ford Performance said, “a carbonized gray Mustang GT 5.0 with the Performance Pack.”

A twin-screw supercharger with a companion calibration is the key addition. “This customer went with the Whipple Supercharger,” Cameron stated. This upgrade takes the vehicle’s power output to 810 horsepower at the crank.

The customer who ordered this vehicle wanted a sleeper. “He wanted to keep a stock look,” Cameron explained. The car retains the standard performance package wheels, large rear wing, and six-piston Brembo front brakes. Four-piston brakes are in the rear. It also has extra cooling features behind the bumper, which are standard features with the Performance Pack.

Lebanon Ford Performance, located in Lebanon, Ohio, replaced the standard Pirelli P Zero tires. “He wanted the ultimate grip,” Cameron noted, so they installed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, maintaining the original size. “There’s no better tire to recommend than the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S,” Cameron added.

A modified exhaust system helps the supercharged Gen 4 Coyote breathe while enhancing the car’s exhaust note. Cameron shared, “This car also has an X-pipe resonator delete on it, so it sounds absolutely phenomenal.”

Lebanon Ford Performance also accepts orders for supercharged 2025 Mustangs. Both the Dark Horse and standard GT are eligible for this upgrade. “We have plenty of 2025 Mustangs in stock,” Cameron said. Those interested can find more information on the Lebanon Ford Performance website.