You Could Win A Rare, 750HP Mustang RTR Spec 5 For As Little As $2

With a decade of tire-slaying performance under its belt, Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s RTR Vehicles celebrated by creating a 10th Anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5. With only ten of these supercharged, 750-horsepower machines slated for production, they are truly limited-edition machines for the ultimate fun-havers.

We only made ten of these powerful smile-producing track and street ready Mustangs, and this one could be yours with taxes and shipping included… — Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Featuring a long list of aesthetic and performance upgrades (see sidebar below), these rare machines definitely live up to the Ready to Rock mantra. They also command a $50,000 price tag above the sticker price of the Mustang GT upon which they are based. However, thanks to an Omaze sweepstakes, you could win one and VIP access to a Formula Drift event — which includes team gear plus exclusive pit and paddock access — for just a couple bucks.

While winning a rare Mustang RTR is definitely an exciting possibility, you can also feel good about participating, as a portion of the proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit group providing scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled members of the United States Armed Forces.

“We only made ten of these powerful smile-producing track and street ready Mustangs, and this one could be yours with taxes and shipping included,” Vaughn said. “Throughout my career I’ve been absolutely blessed to have some pretty amazing fans cheering me on all over the world, and I can’t think of a more fitting way to show my appreciation than by offering up this limited edition, one of ten, Mustang RTR Spec 5.”

If driving away in this rare and revved-up Mustang RTR — and helping a worthy cause in the process — sounds like a plan, you can enter the sweepstakes here for as little $2 for 20 entries and as much as $100 for 2,000 entries. The contest ends on May 14, 2021 and Omaze will announce the winner on June 2, 2021.