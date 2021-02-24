You Could Win A Rare, 750HP Mustang RTR Spec 5 For As Little As $2

By Steve Turner February 24, 2021

With a decade of tire-slaying performance under its belt, Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s RTR Vehicles celebrated by creating a 10th Anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5. With only ten of these supercharged, 750-horsepower machines slated for production, they are truly limited-edition machines for the ultimate fun-havers.

We only made ten of these powerful smile-producing track and street ready Mustangs, and this one could be yours with taxes and shipping included… — Vaughn Gittin Jr.

Featuring a long list of aesthetic and performance upgrades (see sidebar below), these rare machines definitely live up to the Ready to Rock mantra. They also command a $50,000 price tag above the sticker price of the Mustang GT upon which they are based. However, thanks to an Omaze sweepstakes, you could win one and VIP access to a Formula Drift event — which includes team gear plus exclusive pit and paddock access — for just a couple bucks.

Courtesy of an Omaze sweepstakes, you could win a limited-edition 10th Anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5 built by drift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s RTR Vehicles. If you are lucky enough to win, you’ll also score VIP access with Team RTR at a Formula Drift event. (Photo Credit: Omaze)

While winning a rare Mustang RTR is definitely an exciting possibility, you can also feel good about participating, as a portion of the proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit group providing scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled members of the United States Armed Forces.

“We only made ten of these powerful smile-producing track and street ready Mustangs, and this one could be yours with taxes and shipping included,” Vaughn said. “Throughout my career I’ve been absolutely blessed to have some pretty amazing fans cheering me on all over the world, and I can’t think of a more fitting way to show my appreciation than by offering up this limited edition, one of ten, Mustang RTR Spec 5.”

Thanks to the addition of a Ford Performance supercharger and calibration, the Mustang RTR Spec 5 produces a tire-shredding 750 horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque.

If driving away in this rare and revved-up Mustang RTR —  and helping a worthy cause in the process — sounds like a plan, you can enter the sweepstakes here for as little $2 for 20 entries and as much as $100 for 2,000 entries. The contest ends on May 14, 2021 and Omaze will announce the winner on June 2, 2021.

Inside, the Spec 5 features an RTR dash plaque signed by Vaughn Gittin Jr. as well as leather seats emblazoned with the RTR logo.

10th Anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5 Upgrades

• Ford Performance Phase 2 Supercharger Kit

• Upgraded Drivetrain components including axle half shafts

• RTR Tactical Performance Coilovers

• Spec 5 Widebody Flares

• Leadfoot Gray Exterior paint

• RTR 10th Anniversary interior accent color

• RTR Upper Grille with LED Lights

• RTR Lower Grille

• RTR Front Chin Spoiler

• RTR Bumper Inserts and Turning Vanes

• RTR Hood Extractor Vents

• RTR Rear Diffuser

• RTR Rear Spoiler

• RTR Decklid Panel

• RTR Rocker Splitters

• RTR Rear Quarter Splitters

• RTR Fender Badges

• RTR Floor Mats

• RTR Shift Knob

• RTR Graphics — 10th Anniversary Limited Edition

• RTR Tactical Performance Front & Rear Sway Bars

• RTR 10th Anniversary Serialized Dash Plaque signed by Vaughn Gittin Jr.

• RTR Aero 7 Forged 20×9.5 and 20×11 Wheels

• Nitto NT555 G2 285/30R20 and 305/30R20 tires

Article Sources

RTR Vehicles
https://www.rtrvehicles.com/

More Sources

Nitto Tire
https://www.nittotire.com
(888) 529-8200
Ford Performance
https://performance.ford.com/home.html
(313) 248-9774

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

Evolution Performance First To The 8s With Its 2020 GT500

Potential Next Generation Mustang Spied in Camouflage

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading