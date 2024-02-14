While our Gen-3 Coyote boasts the latest go-fast technology to help us exceed the performance of a GT500 on the dragstrip, this 2018 Mustang GT also comes with 90,000 miles on the clock. The higher mileage kept our purchase price reasonable, but it also introduced some risk. To be fair, certain components — such as the 10R80 transmission — can decide early in their lifespan that the boosted life isn’t for them, as we discovered with our Pony Wars GT years ago.

Since the last track date, Project Magneto has been exhibiting some unusual behavior. The dyno session didn’t go smoothly, and although we suspected something might be wrong, we couldn’t pinpoint the issue. A week after the track session, the S550 was transported to North Carolina, where both it and I, the author, now reside. Upon arrival on the East Coast, I scheduled an appointment with Pro Dyno in Fort Mill, South Carolina to put the boosted GT on the dyno for diagnostics and potentially some tuning.

During the dyno session, we attempted to make pulls using sixth gear, but encountered slipping. We contacted Suncoast Performance in Fort Walton, Florida for a fresh 10R80 transmission. The stock transmission was removed and shipped to Suncoast, where it received fresh Raybestos clutches, a proprietary valve body, and pump. When the transmission arrived in South Carolina, it included a Suncoast billet flexplate and a modified stock converter (details on this will be covered in a subsequent transmission build article).

Charlotte, We Have A Problem

Upon pulling the stock transmission, it became apparent there was another issue: the factory converters were starting to fail. About half of the drivers-side cat had vaporized. There was no telling whether the addition of the supercharger and subsequent tuning had done the damage, or if the mileage got the best of it. At this point, we decided that our CARB-legal testing had run its course and it was time to get serious. If we were going to beat a GT500, we were going to have to turn it up a notch.

We contacted Kooks, renowned for crafting some of the finest fitting 304-stainless steel headers and exhaust systems for Mustangs. With their extensive experience in the Super Snake program and ensuring catalytic converters withstand high horsepower, Kooks suggested 1-⅞-inch headers paired with a special High Output (HO) GREEN cat connection pipe and a 3-inch cat-back exhaust system. This setup maintains a consistent 3-inch diameter throughout the exhaust system for our 2018 Mustang GT.

The headers boast a 3-inch collector featuring a velocity spike designed to enhance exhaust scavenging, while the 1-⅞-inch primaries are mandrel-bent to maintain volume and optimize flow. These primaries mate to laser-cut ⅜-inch-thick flanges for a secure seal. Kooks meticulously digitizes all designs to ensure precision, resulting in each pipe exiting the jig meeting exact specifications—a testament to their ISO certification.

For the connection pipe, I opted for an X-pipe configuration along with GREEN catalytic converters. The X-pipe configuration typically imparts a higher and crisper exhaust note at wide-open throttle, a sound I personally favor. Additionally, in theory, it offers slight performance benefits (perhaps around 0.5 horsepower, though the actual gain may vary). The GREEN catalytic converters are EPA-verified and incorporate a higher concentration of precious metals, enhancing their ability to cleanse exhaust emissions compared to conventional aftermarket catalytic converters.

“The High Output (HO) catalytic converters feature a stainless steel 4.5-inch body with 300 CPSI. The larger cat body, coupled with a lower cell count compared to our traditional GREEN cats, enables these converters to withstand over 1,000 wheel horsepower on naturally aspirated (NA) or forced induction (FI) builds,” explains Sales & Marketing Manager Becky Sliney. “While we continue to collaborate with different partners on testing, any issues encountered with our catalytic converters typically stem from overheating, exhaust pressure, or a combination of both factors.”

With a good tune, we’ve seen the HO cats withstand up to 1,100 wheel horsepower thus far with no problems. Becky Slinky, Sales And Marketing Manager, Kooks

“Our traditional GREEN cats feature a 4-inch body with 400 CPSI, offering high flow compared to most OE cats — typically between 2-3 times better flow. However, the smaller body and higher cell count limit these cats to 750 wheel horsepower,” Sliney elaborates. “Nevertheless, they remain suitable for boosted applications within that power range. Additionally, all of our GREEN cats, including the High Output (HO) variants, adhere to EPA standards. With a proper tune, they should not encounter issues with check engine lights (CEL) or inspection.”

Unlike the factory exhaust, which narrows down to 2.5 inches, the Kooks catback system maintains a consistent 3-inch diameter throughout for optimal performance. It’s worth noting that exhaust piping is ideally largest just before exiting for maximum efficiency, rather than decreasing in size. The oval mufflers (Part Number MUF-018) feature a single entrance and exit, often referred to as a turbo-style muffler. These mufflers utilize a perforated core and proprietary Kooks packing material. The straight-through design is engineered to enhance exhaust flow while effectively minimizing exhaust drone. Opting for the matte black tip option, which complements Magneto’s color palette perfectly, aligns with my preference for subdued finishes over chrome or polished accents.

Not only does Kooks manufacture the necessary parts, but they also have them readily available — a rarity in a world plagued by endless back orders and unfulfilled promises. Yes, they actually maintain stock of their products, and the turnaround time for items being manufactured isn’t too shabby, either. After all, you can’t build a car solely on hopes and dreams, ladies and gentlemen. Without Kooks’ stock of exhaust components, the 2018 Mustang GT would have been left stranded at Pro Dyno for months on end.

Fixin’ To Get Fixed

To commence the installation of the exhaust system, Head Technician Paul Conner began by removing the motor mounts, utilizing screw jacks to support the engine. This approach provided optimal access for removing the factory exhaust manifolds. Once the top nut was removed from the topside, the remainder — including the actual manifolds — was taken out from the bottom of the engine bay. The Kooks headers were also installed from the bottom. The headers came with a top-quality set of steel gaskets, which we placed between the cylinder head and the thick Kooks flanges. The OEM studs and nuts were discarded and replaced with bolts supplied by Kooks. Additionally, O2 sensor extensions were necessary to complete the header installation, and fortunately, they were included in the kit.

Moving rearward, the connection pipes with the GREEN cats bolted up to the ball and socket flange on the header collectors. For those unfamiliar with header installations, this type of connection is much more convenient and straightforward compared to dealing with slip-fit connections. It’s advisable to keep everything loosely fitted until the exhaust is fully installed and adjusted to your preference. Lifting the X-pipe into place was a two-person task; it clamped to the connection pipes and hung in front of the axle center section using hangers. The final piece of the puzzle was the axle-back portion, comprising the mufflers and exhaust tips. The mufflers slid into the hangers, and clamps were used before and after them. These slip-fit sections with clamps allowed for adjustments to ensure the exhaust tips were centered in the rear valance. Regardless of the vehicle or exhaust brand, achieving this alignment is always a delicate process. Once everything was adjusted to Paul’s satisfaction, all connections were tightened securely.

The transmission and exhaust installation was completed in less than 8 hours in total. However, I reckon your average DIY’er might stretch it out into a weekend affair, what with all the cursing, tool throwing, trips to purchase missing tools, and misreading directions after a few too many beers. Surprisingly, the most painful part of the install was the bill for the transmission fluid. The 10R80 transmission requires a concoction of unicorn dust and chupacabra blood — quite the costly blend.