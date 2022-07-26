Carlisle Truck Nationals Are Almost Here. Are You Ready?

Okay truck fans, it’s time once again for the Carlisle Truck Nationals. If you are looking for a great way to spend the weekend of August 5 through 7, 2022, here’s the place to be. This is a great show that offers more than 100 years of truck history. Be it a diesel, street truck, low rider, or big rig, there will be something for everyone.

When the gates open, you can enjoy the show and shine, swap meet, monster truck rides, and everything pertaining to trucks. The indoor Building T display is always a popular draw, with trucks of all eras and sizes on display. Next door, Building Y showcases many specialty vehicles, and filling the fairgrounds will be hundreds of big rigs and heavy equipment taking center stage.

Below are just a few of the things you can experience at this year’s Carlisle Truck Nationals​.

Judged Truck Show

Classes For Light Trucks, Jeeps, And SUVs

Carlisle is pleased to welcome back the team from eJudged.com to cover the field and choose class winners. If you want to be part of the judged field, review the links below to register and learn more!

Judging takes place on Saturday of the event from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Register for the Judged Showfield

Judging Standards

Big Rig Show And Shine

Carlisle is one of the biggest trucking hubs in the country and home of the Carlisle Truck Nationals: Big Rig Show and Shine. There is no better place to showcase your rigs, wreckers, carriers, dump trucks, antiques, and heavy trucks of all kinds than at the crossroads of transportation: Carlisle, PA.

Hot showers, good food, and a weekend of trucking fun are in store by registering your truck for our judged or non-judged showfield at the Carlisle, PA Fairgrounds. Rigs may stay onsite all weekend to enjoy all aspects of the Carlisle Truck Nationals, so schedule a run in and out of Carlisle and spend your downtime with us! This is a great place to share your profession and passion with your family as well. (Kids 12 and Under are FREE)

About The Judges

Carlisle Events is pleased to welcome GS Grifana Car Shows of Virginia Beach, VA. GS Grifana Car Shows will be judging the Big Rig Show and Shine. GS Grifana comes to Carlisle with more than 25 Years of judging shows and more than 400 judged shows on their resume. GS Grifana brings an established and experienced team from within the trucking industry.

Monster Truck Thrills Invade Carlisle

Monster-truck-themed family fun returns in a big way this August with Bad News Travels Fast and Full Boar!

At Truck Nationals, we’ll offer you the whole seat in the grandstands, but you’ll only need the edge! Times are to be determined, but a tentative show schedule is below. Watch with amazement and excitement as Bad News Travels Fast & Full Boar duke it out in car-crushing exhibitions throughout the event weekend. In addition to the monster truck shows, you can also take a ride in the Virginia Giant Monster Truck to get the full Monster Truck experience.

Friday

One Monster Truck Show with FMX Show

Saturday

Two Monster Truck Shows with FMX Show

Sunday

One Monster Truck Show

Buy Tickets for Carlisle Truck Nationals – Kids 12 and Under are FREE!

Learn More about Bad News Travels Fast

Learn More about Full Boar

Ride In A Real Monster Truck With The Virginia Giant

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to sit in a monster truck and feel its power as you crush cars? At Carlisle, you can do just that with the legendary Virginia Giant. Specially designed with seats in the back and a lap belt for your safety, you have the unique opportunity to ride and crush at the same time. The Virginia Giant and its ring man, Diehl Wilson are International Monster Truck Museum Hall of Famers and they are coming to Carlisle, excited to share their legacy with you! Tell your friends, bring your family, because this is the ride of a lifetime.

Rides with the Virginia Giant run nearly non-stop Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A nominal fee applies per person to ride, but this is a can’t-miss experience!

Trucks, Jeeps, And SUVs For Any Budget

If you’re looking for a new-to-you truck or SUV, you’ll likely find one at the All Truck Nationals. A wide variety of trucks, jeeps, and SUVs in all varieties of make, model, and condition can be found in the Truck Corral. You can shop, compare, and make the deal directly with the owner. Notary Service will be available. If you need anything else for the purchase of a vehicle, our staff in Guest Services can provide a contact list. If you are a car corral vendor or would like to become one, be sure to take advantage of the following offers:

If you have any questions or would like to book truck corral space for Truck Nationals, call our office at (717) 243-7855 or book online!

Reserve Your Truck Corral Space Today

More about Vending at Carlisle

Get Hired

Not only is the August 2022 showcase expected to host over 300 rigs and heavy equipment, plus more than 1,800 pickup trucks, vans, and SUVs, but this event is a chance to bring their kid’s toybox to life and for the adults, it just might be the perfect opportunity to find a new job. There is always a demand for truckers to haul payloads of all sizes, but in many cases, there aren’t enough drivers for the work, not just locally, but nationwide. This slows down commerce and creates issues for companies contracted to do a specific job. Those jobs are competitive and in many cases, high paying. So come check it out.

Remember, this is just a small portion of the event happenings so make your plans now.