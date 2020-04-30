Ken Block Unveils Wide-Body “Hoonifox” Concept

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff April 30, 2020

This morning, professional rally driver Ken Block announced via YouTube video the newest project car to the Hoonigan stables: the Hoonifox!

The project is based on a late Fox-body Mustang and features “rally-spec” all-wheel-drive power. It was designed in collaboration with Ash Thorp, who some might know as the creator of the new Batmobile, as well as the Ford Escort RS Cossie V2 (which our European readers might be familiar with).

While an engine has yet to be chosen for the sick new ride, Block says that the EcoBoost V6, an electric drivetrain from Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E SUV, or a naturally aspirated Roush Yates V8 engine are all on the list of potential choices. A couple of these engines have been seen in other “Hoon-ified” creations — the 900+ horsepower Hoonitruck is powered by an EcoBoost V6, and the Hoonicorn V1 features an n/a Roush Yates V8.

The concept shows a plethora of air scoops and louvers, a carbon-fiber wide-body kit with vented WRC-inspired boxed fenders, a side-exit exhaust system, and you can’t miss the rear wing.

In a statement, Ken Block said that he “absolutely wants to build the Hoonifox.” He continued, “and do a Gymkhana video with it, of course. And, do it in an eighties Miami Vice-style version of it. Down in Miami. There you have it — my current wish list!”

Check out the video above for all of the details of the design process, and what went into the creation of this Fox!

Article Sources

Hoonigan
https://www.hoonigan.com
(833) 464-6463

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies got her start in automotive media while studying at Rutgers University and eventually landed at Roush Performance outside of Detroit, where she now resides. She writes for various automotive outlets, works with rescue dogs, enjoys driving her Roush-charged Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox body Mustang race car, and is convinced that absolutely nothing in the world beats a sunny weekend at the track.
Read My Articles
 

