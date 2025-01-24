3.5-Liter EcoBoost F-150 Pumps Out 550 HP With Bolt-Ons & Tuning

evanderespolong
By Evander Long January 24, 2025

A recent video from the EcoBoost specialists at MPT Performance displayed the potential of the 2021-23 Ford F-150 equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. The test truck received bolt-ons and tuning upgrades resulting impressive power gains on the dyno. The video above details the process of increasing the truck’s performance through various stages.

The F-150 began with some initial upgrades. These included a COBB Tuning factory-mount intercooler, a Turbosmart blow-off valve, and a ROUSH Performance intake. The truck also had upgraded port injectors to support the use of E85 fuel. MPT Performance first established a baseline performance figure using 93-octane fuel. The Ford truck then produced 369 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque in this stock configuration, which included the factory speed limiter.

As Mike from MPT Performance commented, “This does have the factory speed limiter, 369 horsepower, 468 lb-ft of torque. Not bad.”

This is the baseline dyno run.

Next, MPT Performance applied their 93 PRX tune. This adjustment to the engine’s software resulted in a power boost spike. The truck’s output increased to 481 horsepower and 567 lb-ft of torque. “We went from 369 horsepower to 481, 468 torque to 567. So we got 110 horsepower and 100 torque over stock. Look at that curve. Super nice.” Mike added. The dyno graph also displayed a smooth and consistent power curve. The team noted the truck wears large tires, which made the power gain even more impressive.

Bolt-ons and tuning added 110 horsepower and 100 lb-ft of torque

Due to time constraints and the existing fuel in the tank, the team opted for a blend of E50 fuel for the final dyno run instead of pure E85. The resulting E50 PRX tune pushed the F-150 to 557 horsepower and 595 lb-ft of torque. The torque was intentionally limited during this test.

Adding E50 fuel from VP Racing Fuels improved the performance.

Mike stated that the E85 would produce power similar to that of the E50 run. As Mike commented, “I don’t know if you could tell from the sound of that dyno pull, but that thing was ripping. That thing was screaming. Super impressed with it. Check this out. 557 horsepower, 595 torque.”

The video also discussed further modifications that are available for those people who want greater power. To reach the 600-horsepower range, Mike suggested a high-flow downpipe, boost tubes, and turbo inlet tubes. Upgraded turbos would take the output to a new level.

 

More Sources

Cobb Tuning
https://cobbtuning.com
(866) 922-3059
Roush Performance
https://www.roushperformance.com/
(800) 597-6874
Turbosmart
https://www.turbosmart.com
(909) 476-2570

