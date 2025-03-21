BendPak Lift Solutions: A Guide to Professional Puck Protection

caeceykillian
By Caecey Killian March 21, 2025

Every mechanic knows that proper lifting techniques can make or break a repair job. While we often focus on the lift itself, small accessories can prevent costly damage to a customer’s vehicle. BendPak’s latest offerings in lift protection showcase how different approaches can solve lifting challenges.

Let’s start with the specialists: BendPak’s Round Pinch Weld Pucks (P/N 5210263). These quick-fit slotted adapters serve one specific purpose. They protect pinch weld lifting points with precision. Made from tear-resistant urethane, they slip over existing round contact pads when working with manufacturer-approved pinch weld jacking points. They excel at their singular task, making them the perfect choice for dedicated pinch weld protection.

BendPak’s AutoPucks (P/N 5216328) takes a different approach. These innovative pads serve multiple roles in the shop. Their clever design functions as both flat pucks and pinch weld pucks, readily adapting to each job’s requirements. They work equally well on two post lifts or floor jacks, offering true versatility for various lifting scenarios.

The choice between these options depends on your shop’s specific needs. If you mainly work with vehicles requiring pinch weld lifting and already have a lift with round contact pads, the Round Pinch Weld Pucks provide a straightforward, dedicated solution. They suit shops seeking a specialized tool for specific lifting points.

The AutoPucks excel in environments handling diverse vehicles and lifting scenarios. Crafted from Hard Rubber 95A Shore, they deliver professional-grade durability for every lift, whether securing a pinch weld or providing flat surface support. Their adaptability helps reduce the variety of pads needed in your tool inventory.

Both products showcase thoughtful attention to practical details. The AutoPucks include a storage case for organization and protection. The Round Pinch Weld Pucks feature a simple, reliable design trusted by mechanics for years. Each product reflects BendPak’s deep understanding of real shop conditions.

Budget-conscious shop owners should consider the types of vehicles they service most frequently. Round Pinch Weld Pucks suit shops primarily need pinch weld protection. AutoPucks offer greater flexibility for varied applications. Each product excels in its intended use, so choose based on your typical service requirements.

Quality lifting equipment maintains professional standards and ensures consistent results. Whether you select the specialized Round Pinch Weld Pucks or the versatile AutoPucks, you’re investing in tools that support reliable, professional work.

