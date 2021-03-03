The Pro Series II is an upgraded Pro Series kit and offers

  • Two-piece floating slotted steel rotors
  • Four-piston aluminum directional calipers
  • Billet-aluminum caliper mounts
  • Forged aluminum hubs with lightening holes
  • Timken bearings and races
  • Oil seals
  • 1/2 x 20 screw-in wheel studs
  • All necessary mounting hardware
brakes

Strange Engineering’s two-piece rotor design does not use bolts to attach the two pieces. Rather, a hub interlocking system and spiral lock ring hold it together. This means no loosening of bolts or need for safety wire.