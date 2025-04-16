Building A 2,000-HP Capable 5.0 Coyote Short-Block

Those guys at Livernois Motorsports are at it again. They’re building a better foundation of Ford’s venerable 5.0L Coyote short-block that’ll have no problem stalking and devouring its mortal LS enemies and HEMIs that cross its path.

Livernois Motorsports takes a smart and methodical approach that considers future power adders while not creating a budget nightmare that turns off potential buyers. It has developed the right package with its years of not only building insane 5.0L Coyote short-block and engine combos, but the consistent research of knowing what aftermarket parts work. Dan Millen and his crew have paid attention to what both street guys and drag racers needs, whether it’s a F150 on steroids or a late-model Mustang competing in a heads-up class.

Good Bones

As many engine builders know, you need a good foundation when creating an engine the can take the abuse of over 1,200-horsepower on a regular basis. Livernois Motorsports knows this and over-engineers its products. On its current Coyote 5.0L build, it begins with a brand new Ford Performance Gen 3 aluminum block (PN M-6010-M504VC) that works in both 2011-2020 F150 trucks and 2011-2025 Mustangs.

The FP Coyote block comes standard with the larger bore (93.0 mm/3.66-inch) versus the earlier GEN1 and GEN2 Coyote blocks, whose bore size measured 92.2 mm/3.63-inches. Another nice feature on the Gen3 Coyote block is the 12mm head bolts that offer superior clamping, something nice to have if the engine build calls for more compression or boost.

When it came to specify a crank for this build, Livernois Motorsports again went back to the Ford Performance catalog and chose its Boss 302 production piece (PN M-6303-M50B). This forged steel crankshaft comes machined finished with a 92.7 mm/3.82-inch stoke. It works great in this build as it has great strength to withstand the power you throw at an affordable cost. This brings total displacement to 321.52 cubic inches.

For connecting rods, Livernois went the aftermarket route and chose Manley H-beams with ARP 2000 rod bolts (PN 14042R-8). They’re made from 4340 steel material, have a 5.933-inch center-to-center length, use the production journal size, and weigh 615 grams.

Hitting On All Eight

Livernois used its race proven forged pistons for these builds. They’re available in two flavors depending on the compression ratio and other factors. They’re part number LPP720114 or LPP720115, and are forged from 2618 aluminum and built by to Livernois’ exacting design tolerances by a major aftermarket piston manufacturer.

The difference between the two part numbers is the LPP720114 has a compression ratio of 11.1:1 while the LPP720115 comes with 12.1:1 compression ratio. Each piston set does comes with .200 wall pins and includes a Total Seal stainless steel ring set. Based on years of testing and research along with continued refinement of the piston design, Livernois has one of the finest Ford modular pistons on the market.

Once Livernois gathers all the components, longtime employee and meticulous engine builder Brad Beaubien goes to work in hand assembling the short-block. Brad checks and rechecks clearances before and after installing the Clevite rod and main bearings (PN CB1442HN & MS2292H). Clevite’s H-Series bearings were developed for NASCAR and quickly became the engine bearing of choice among drag racers and engine builders. These bearings have a high crush factor with hardened steel backing. Clevite enlarged the chamfers that allow for both improved clearances and better seating.

Brad also file fits the Total Seal piston rings to allow for the sealing for either a naturally aspirated or supercharged/turbocharged induction system. Brad fits them into block to ensure the gaps are correct. Once assembled, Livernois works with the customer to discuss intake, cylinder head, and camshaft options for their specific street or race applications.

“The Livernois 5.0L Coyote short-block was developed to meet the increasing demand for a high-strength, performance-ready foundation for Ford’s modular platform. Engineered for durability under high horsepower and boost conditions, this short-block is the result of extensive research, real-world testing, and in-house precision machining,” said Dan Millen, President, and CEO of Livernois Motorsports. “Every block is built at our Livernois facility using state-of-the-art equipment, including CNC machining, honing center with torque plate honing, ensuring exact tolerances and optimal performance.

“Our team of experienced engine builders—some of the most skilled in the industry—meticulously assembles each unit with premium forged internals to Livernois’ specs — not off the shelf, making it ideal for both street and track applications. The result is a reliable, race-proven short-block that stands up to the demands of serious enthusiasts and professional racers alike.”

Johnny Be Quick

To prove how stout Livernois 5.0L Coyote short-block is, Detroit area racer Johnny Quick has been pushing out gobs of horsepower from the twin turbo-infused 2021 Mustang he races in small tire, no-prep events. Johnny tweaked his combination and started out 1,710 horsepower at 32 psi to over 2,000 by swapping the cams to a Livernois-spec’d profile and having the guys in the shop massage the Voodoo heads.

“I was running a billet Brad Anderson HEMI but wanted to take weight off the nose. I also wanted reliability and the Livernois 5.0L Coyote engine does all that. I’ve made over 200 passes on this engine, removed 220-pounds off the nose, and have run many fast times with no issues from the short-block,” said Johnny.

As with all of the products at Livernois Motorsports, this 5.0L Coyote short-block got tested on the street and on the strip. Dan and his team know this is the best way to not only showcase their goods but also build even more street cred among consumers.