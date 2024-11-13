SEMA 2024: Roadster Shop’s New Fox Body Chassis

Roadster Shop has just released what may just be one of the most exciting upgrades to hit the world of Ford Fox Body Mustang enthusiasts: the SPEC Chassis. All-new and 100-percent bolt-on, SPEC reimagines the Fox Body platform for significantly more performance than ever envisioned and requires no floor or body modifications whatsoever.

One feature of this Fox Body chassis is its ability to bring out performance improvements without adding a single pound. With no weight penalty, you get much more responsive handling than the stock chassis. But that’s not all. The SPEC chassis also comes with a newly designed, independent front suspension system to optimize camber gain for a better ride and more room for a wider wheel fitment.

The SPEC chassis replaces the OEM Ford 8.8 rearend with a heavy-duty nine-inch unit, which is much stronger and more durable than the stock piece. There’s even more room for exhaust clearance, allowing for several exhaust system arrangements. The SPEC Fox Body chassis drops the nose of the car down beyond what is possible with other bolt-on suspensions to improve the overall stance but still improves ground clearance under the vehicle.

Another great attribute of this Fox Body chassis is it allows for a long list of popular drivetrain configurations. From the Coyote to Godzilla, even the EFI small-block Ford and LS/LT engines require no modifications. The company has also designed a series of exhaust headers and suspension components that will be engineered to work in perfect harmony with the chassis—a hassle-free installation with performance at its best.

The SPEC chassis is an all-around solution that addresses the shortcomings of the Fox Body platform. It offers increased rigidity and strength, improved handling, and better ride quality, along with a wide offering of engines and transmissions. And all this happens with no cutting and welding involved; it is truly a bolt-on affair. This is soon to be a staple for any Fox Body enthusiast looking for something beyond standard when it comes to handling and performance.