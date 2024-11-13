SEMA 2024: Roadster Shop’s New Fox Body Chassis

evanderespolong
By Evander Long November 13, 2024

Roadster Shop has just released what may just be one of the most exciting upgrades to hit the world of Ford Fox Body Mustang enthusiasts: the SPEC Chassis. All-new and 100-percent bolt-on, SPEC reimagines the Fox Body platform for significantly more performance than ever envisioned and requires no floor or body modifications whatsoever.

Roadster Shop Fox Body Chassis

One feature of this Fox Body chassis is its ability to bring out performance improvements without adding a single pound. With no weight penalty, you get much more responsive handling than the stock chassis. But that’s not all. The SPEC chassis also comes with a newly designed, independent front suspension system to optimize camber gain for a better ride and more room for a wider wheel fitment.

Roadster Shop Fox Body Chassis

The SPEC chassis replaces the OEM Ford 8.8 rearend with a heavy-duty nine-inch unit, which is much stronger and more durable than the stock piece. There’s even more room for exhaust clearance, allowing for several exhaust system arrangements. The SPEC Fox Body chassis drops the nose of the car down beyond what is possible with other bolt-on suspensions to improve the overall stance but still improves ground clearance under the vehicle.

Roadster Shop Fox Body Chassis

Another great attribute of this Fox Body chassis is it allows for a long list of popular drivetrain configurations. From the Coyote to Godzilla, even the EFI small-block Ford and LS/LT engines require no modifications. The company has also designed a series of exhaust headers and suspension components that will be engineered to work in perfect harmony with the chassis—a hassle-free installation with performance at its best.

Roadster Shop Fox Body Chassis

The SPEC chassis is an all-around solution that addresses the shortcomings of the Fox Body platform. It offers increased rigidity and strength, improved handling, and better ride quality, along with a wide offering of engines and transmissions. And all this happens with no cutting and welding involved; it is truly a bolt-on affair. This is soon to be a staple for any Fox Body enthusiast looking for something beyond standard when it comes to handling and performance.

Article Sources

Roadster Shop
https://roadstershop.com
(847) 949-7637

More Stories

SEMA 2024: Splined Stub-and-Sleeve Kits from Sonnax

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Splined Stub-and-Sleeve Kits from Sonnax

SEMA 2024: Dynamat Pro X Mat Sound-Dampening Material

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Dynamat Pro X Mat Sound-Dampening Material

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading