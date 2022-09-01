Dissecting Edelbrock Pro-Flo 4 and 4+ EFI Engine Management Systems

Engine swaps require a lot more than just a crate engine and some go-fast intentions. There is a ton of stuff that has to be factored into the equation in order to get the engine fired up and running right. Which is precisely why the creative minds over at Edelbrock have come out with the Pro-Flo 4 and the Pro-Flo 4+ engine management systems. For those who are unfamiliar with Edelbrock’s creative EFI conversion kits, note that the main difference between the Pro-Flo 4 and the Pro-Flo 4+ is the type of engine you plan on utilizing.

The Pro-Flo 4 is for older engine types, and serves as a solution for switching from a carburetor setup to EFI. By implementing a 4150-style manifold, Edelbrock has developed a way to retain that classic cable-operated appearance, all while using an Edelbrock XT series intake with a 90mm throttle body.

Each Pro-Flo 4 kit comes complete with an ECU, wiring harness, distributor, and intake manifold, complete with installed injectors. However, this system does not support drive-by-wire (DBW) or VCT settings. For that you will want the Pro-Flo 4+ system.

The Pro-Flo 4+ is an EFI Engine Management solution for modern applications, with Ford’s Coyote engines being the apple of our eye. With full DBW throttle and VCT control capabilities, these plug-and-play systems are an intriguing replacement option for OEM power packs and harnesses.

Furthermore, both systems are viable solutions for EFI conversions, with full tuning support via an IOS/Android App E TUNER, or courtesy of Edelbrock’s E TUNER 4 PLUS software. This software is a free offering on all app stores. Base calibrations are included on most applications, with zero need for any laptop action, as tuning and monitoring performance and making minor engine adjustments can be completed with the aforementioned app.

So what else do these clever EFI conversion kits offer? We recently caught up with Edelbrock to discuss the Pro-Flo 4 and Pro-Flo 4+, and here is why we walked away feeling thoroughly impressed.

Updating The Old School

It may look like just another air induction upgrade, but the Pro-Flo 4 system from Edelbrock is more than just a carburetor replacement.

Computer-controlled multi-port injection eliminates hard starts, boosts fuel economy, and offers complete engine control when using the system’s “Advanced Tuning” features. Ignition curves for specific engine setups are now easily obtainable, with the limitations placed on the standard distributor advance mechanism no longer being an issue. Smoother idling, faster acceleration, improved peak power, greater fuel economy gains, and detonation control are all there with the touch of a finger in the E-Tuner 4 app.

Pro-Flo 4 EFI systems feature a high performance Edelbrock intake manifold with a 1,000 cfm throttle body, fuel rails, and individual injectors for each cylinder. One of the keys to the improved performance of a system like this is the fuel injector location, which is at the end of the runner on the intake manifold, right before the air stream enters the combustion chamber.

This location provides more efficient mixture control that’s unaffected by varying intake manifold runner lengths and temperature. The fuel injector is also timed with the intake valve opening, giving the ultimate control and is an efficient way to deliver fuel into your engine. This design produces great fuel atomization and precise distribution to each cylinder for the ultimate performance.

Modern Swaps Require Modern Solutions

On the other end of the spectrum is the Pro-Flo 4+ EFI system. This is intended for those looking to swap a Coyote engine into a classic chassis. This is intended for those looking to swap the modern EFI-powered engine into a classic chassis. The Pro-Flo 4+ from Edelbrock is an ultra simple plug-and-play solution, with loads of potential for both calibration and on-board diagnostics.

With DBW throttle and VCT at the forefront, this revolutionary engine management system borrows heavily from Edelbrock’s proven Pro-Flo 4 EFI design. Interestingly enough, this system does not require laptop tuning, as it relies upon its own self-learning ECU.

Just follow the simple Setup Wizard instructions, select a base tune, and allow your vehicle’s new ECU to adapt with each turn of the ignition. This allows the system to continuously capitalize upon fuel map readings, and in turn, further enhance performance for the specific engine configuration in question.

Also included with each kit are fully terminated modular wiring harnesses for simplified installation, as well as a wireless touchscreen tablet. The latter of which comes pre-loaded with Edelbrock’s exclusive E-Tuner 4+ calibration software for system setup scenarios, calibration adjustments, diagnostics, and performance monitoring.

Another nifty feature is Edelbrock’s E-Tuner 4+ app’s reliance upon a Bluetooth wireless connection for communicating with the ECU. This allows you the ability to monitor engine vitals and performance in real-time from both inside or outside of the vehicle. The Pro-Flo 4+ can adjust fuel mixtures, ignition curves, air/fuel ratios, idle speeds, acceleration fuel loads, coolant fan speeds and engagement temps, rev limiters, and much more, via the E-Tuner 4+ -equipped tablet.

Conclusion

If you plan on upgrading your vintage carbureted engine or swap in a modern Coyote to your classic ride, Edelbrock has you covered. While the Pro-Flo 4 has the benefits of retaining the aesthetics of a carburetor, it also has computer-controlled multi-port injection that will eliminate hard starts that plague aging carburetors. The Pro-Flo 4+ has the benefits of controlling a modern engine that can be extremely useful when swapping in a Coyote into your classic ride.