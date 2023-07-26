Fuel Injector Clinic Simplifies Injector terminology

So, you’ve just upgraded your engine with forced induction and made sure to get the corresponding increase in required fuel volume sorted. As you carefully install the new injectors to avoid pinching the O-ring on the fuel rail and intake manifold, everything seems to be going according to plan. That is until you try to clip the injector harness side onto each fuel injector’s connector. Suddenly, you’re dumbfounded as to how you’ve managed to build an entire engine, but didn’t check to make sure your injector and harness shared the same connector type. Well, you’re not the only one – I’ve experienced this same scenario that turned my enjoyment of flowing fuel into flowing frustration coupled with a wait time obtaining the correct adapters.

This could have all been avoided had I checked my harness or previous injector’s connector and done my research. Thankfully, Fuel Injector Clinic has done the research that I should have and documented it all in a connector guide on their website. This guide demonstrates the different type of connectors available on the Bosch injectors they sell and how you can easily identify what type of connector you will need for your build.

Fuel Injector Naming

While there are a vast variety of fuel injectors available on the market, the more typical ones you might be aware of are Bosch’s lineage of injectors, including the EV1, EV6, and EV14. These injectors all serve the same purpose of supplying fuel and have a similar spade shape and size. However, while there may be more common plug types, these injectors can and do come with multiple plug types so it’s important to identify your harness side connection correctly and this is what Fuel Injector Clinic’s connection guide will help you do. Once you identify your specific harness, you will be able to determine if the new FIC injector will fit your harness or if you need a plug and play adapter.

Fuel Injector Clinic offers Bosch injectors exclusively, but the plug type will vary from injector to injector. All FIC injectors that are 1000cc and below will have a USCAR plug. The 1200cc and 1650cc come in both USCAR and a Jetronic Plug. The 1440cc comes in a USCAR plug, and the 2150 comes in a Denso plug.

Many late model domestics have an EV6 injector with a USCAR plug. These connectors are identifiable by having a single retaining tab and two locating slots on one side of the socket. The Denso plugs can be identified by one locating slot on each side of the plug with a single retaining clip on the top/bottom. The original EV1 more commonly had a Jetronic plug which can easily be identified with either its exposed metal retaining clip or tabs on each side of the plug that requires you to pinch them to remove the socket from the plug.

Plug And Play Adapters

However, if you’re like me and forget to check the simple things and do not want to cut the harness and solder in new pig tails, Fuel Injector Clinic also offers plug and play adapters. These adapters convert from the plug type on the injector to the plug type on the wiring harness without the need for cutting and soldering, or re-pinning with pins and clips – a helpful item to have, especially in the rear cylinders where the firewall and cylinder heads provide less than adequate workspace. In any case, Fuel Injector Clinic has your fuel injector needs covered with a large range of injector sizes and plug and play adapters if needed for your application.