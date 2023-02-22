A spark plug is one of those internal combustion engine components often surrounded by sometimes confusing nomenclature tied in with plenty of hearsay and lack of understanding. Brisk USA is a name that some may not have heard before, but the company has been around for many years, building a wide variety of performance spark plugs. The focus of this story will be to break down many of the confusing terms into some simple facts that can lead you to make the right decision for your specific engine application.

Every spark plug manufacturer has its own set of numbers and letters which identify its product features and usage. This can seem complex until you understand how these letters and numbers are used. The best place to start may be to take a common application and break down each of the letters and numbers to explain what they mean. This will make it easier to understand how Brisk part numbers describe its line of spark plugs.

Spark Plug Basics

But before we break into that, let’s cover some generic spark plug designs that will help you understand the references. Let’s start with the spark plug main body configuration. The most common hex size for today’s engines is a 5/8-inch or 16mm socket size. The next important spec is the thread pitch, which is normally 14mm diameter with a 1.25mm thread pitch (M14x1.25) for most popular performance engines. The next area deals with the type of sealing surface to the cylinder head. The two most common types are either a tapered seat or one that uses a metal crush gasket called a gasket seat.

Another critical point for the main body of the spark plug is the thread reach. This is defined as the length of the threads measured from the sealing portion of the plug body to the end of the threads. The thread reach numbers can vary wildly based on the specific cylinder head in which the plugs will be used. This spec is critical because if the plug’s reach is too short, the business end of the spark plug — the center electrode and ground strap — will be buried inside the threads and this shrouding of the plug absolutely kills power and efficiency.

A plug with excessive thread reach will push the threads too deeply into the combustion chamber, and in extreme cases, could actually impact the piston. Even if the plug does not hit the piston, exposed threads in the combustion chamber will create hot spots that can cause pre-ignition. This can cause serious internal damage such as broken pistons and cracked cylinder walls. We’ve seen it happen.

One example where improper application can cause issues regards the late ‘90s iron Vortec heads used on GM trucks and in many performance applications. The Vortec iron heads use a longer thread reach of 0.680 to 0.708-inch while earlier small-block iron heads employed a much shorter, tapered-seat plug with only a 0.430-inch reach. Using these earlier, shorter-reach plugs is an easy mistake that can easily go undetected. This longer 0.708-inch thread reach spark plug with the tapered seat is also common to the Gen-III/IV LS engines.

Heat Range

This leads us to the next topic of spark plug heat range. All spark plug companies, including Brisk, assign a number to the plug to represent its heat range. With Brisk racing plugs, the numbers run from cold to hot in ascending order. In other words, a number 10 plug is much colder than a number 17 plug. Not all companies use the same numbering convention, so it’s important to know when switching brands how each company’s heat range numbers are employed.

This is a good place to define heat range. This refers to the plug’s ability to transfer heat from the white porcelain center insulator to the cylinder head through the spark plug body. A cold plug provides a very short path for the heat to escape, keeping the center insulator cool, which is preferable when working with high-output engines and especially turbocharged, supercharged, and nitrous-fed engines. The higher cylinder pressures and temperatures generated by these power-adder engines demand a colder plug that will not suffer from radical overheating.

Once you’ve established the proper thread pitch and seat sealing style plug you require, the heat range is the next important step. Higher heat range plugs are generally reserved for street-driven engines that normally do not generate these elevated cylinder temperatures. A hotter plug is identified by its deeper recess in the spark plug body before the porcelain contacts the outer shell. This deeper recess increases the length of the heat path to the spark plug shell, which generates more heat on the electrode to burn off carbon and combustion residue. This minimizes misfires resulting from the spark finding a shorter path to ground.

Heat Ranges With Ethanol It’s not common knowledge in the performance industry that when using ethanol-based fuels, it is a requirement to run a very cold spark plug since fuel lights off very easily once it reaches its operating temperature. Cold spark plugs are necessary to prevent pre-ignition damage to engines using this type of fuel. Brisk spark plugs can offer a wide heat range selection for most of the popular spark plug designs.

Electrode Reach

Still investigating the variances in spark plugs, there are a couple more options involved with spark plug design that deals with the position of the center electrode relative to the spark plug body. Older generation engines, from the ‘50s onward, placed the center electrode roughly even with the end of the thread reach using a short ground strap electrode. These are generally referred to as standard reach plugs. As engine performance and efficiency improved, and certainly, with modern engines, combustion research proved that projecting the center electrode farther into the combustion chamber and away from the end of the thread reach is a beneficial move.

This is part of an effort to place the spark for combustion as close as possible to the center of the combustion chamber. This is also the reason for longer and longer thread reach specs, as engineers position the ignition source closer to the center of the combustion chamber.

There is almost a cult of mystery, intrigue, and urban myths surrounding spark plugs that seem to survive the best efforts of better education and the passage of time. Many of these myths continue to be passed along with very little regard for accuracy or even common sense. Spark plugs seem to be a common area for concern because they can be easily accessed (as opposed to internal engine components) and therefore gain mythical abilities because of their ease of access.

Brisk Part Numbering System Example: DOR15YTE-1: This is a 14mm spark plug for an engine using an aftermarket aluminum head that requires a crush steel gasket and offers a 0.750-inch thread reach with a triple ground electrode. This heat range of 15 is near the middle of the Brisk heat range chart. SHELL – there are 12 different shell configurations A-B-D-F-G-H-J-K-L-N-P-U

D = 14mm x 1.25 thread pitch, with 5/8-inch hex, gasket seat, with 0.750-inch thread reach

O = Does not comply with ISO standards

R = interference suppression

17 = Heat Range — range is from 08 (cold) to 19 (hot)

NOSE TYPE

Y = Projected Nose

L = Extremely Projected Nose

T = Projected nose with three ground electrodes

Z = Two auxiliary electrodes – Premium

LT = Extreme projected nose with three ground electrodes

S = Silver center electrode

P = Platinum center electrode

PP = Platinum for both center and ground contact point

ELECTRODE MATERIAL YTE = Yttrium Alloy Electrode SPARK GAP

-05 = 0.5mm (0.019-inch)

-1 = 0.4 – 0.9mm (0.15 – 0.035-inch)

-3 = 1.3mm (0.050-inch)

-X = Special Order Example 2:

A Brisk DOR15YTE-1 spark plug would be:

14mm x 1.25 thread pitch with a tapered seat, a 0.750 thread reach, a resistance style plug with a Yttrium alloy with three ground electrodes, and 0.035-inch spark plug gaps.

MythBusting

One recent claim is that precious metal plugs such as iridium or platinum should never be used in a supercharged application. The myth contends that these materials act like glow plugs and will cause serious pre-ignition damage.

As with all assertions like these, there is a tiny bit of truth mixed in with the myth. Any spark plug used in a supercharged, turbocharged, or nitrous situation should minimize the length of the ground strap. A longer ground strap, as used with an extended nose spark plug can overheat and become a glowing member that can cause pre-ignition problems. This is why all power-adder engines with extreme cylinder pressures should use a non-projected nose or a surface-gap-style spark plug.

But the issue that the iridium, platinum, or yttrium materials act as contributors just isn’t true. If that were the case, then the Chevrolet LT4 or the supercharged Dodge HEMI Hellcat would certainly not use a precious metal spark plug as original equipment in the engines. Keep in mind, as mentioned earlier, these precious metals are used very sparingly in a spark plug. Only the very small tip of the center electrode is actually platinum or iridium. The remaining portion of the center electrode is generally copper.

The truth is, a properly chosen spark plug configuration with the correct heat range and plug gap will be all you really need in the search for optimizing performance. Spark plugs should be considered a consumable commodity and can be used as a tuning tool to bring out the best in performance. Now that you have a better understanding of how spark plugs and Brisk plugs specifically achieve these points, you can make a much more informed decision for your next set of plugs.