Keeping It Tight: 5 Questions With LME About ARP’s New Godzilla Kits

jameselkins
By James Elkins August 20, 2024

Ford’s 7.3-liter Godzilla engine has quickly become the pushrod of choice for many hot rodders and drag racers. The 445-cubic-inch powerhouse is robust enough to handle forced induction with minor modifications, yet it can also deliver impressive naturally aspirated numbers. However, when building the engine for big power, certain upgrades are necessary—primarily in the fasteners. To address this, ARP Bolts has designed and assembled a specialized kit. We sat down with Bryan Neelen, owner of Late Model Engines and recent builder of the EngineLabs Godzilla Giveaway, to get his thoughts on ARP’s latest offerings.

Godzilla

The perfect starting point for any build is a used pull-out. Late Model Engine (LME) has been crafting 7.3-liter Godzilla engines with a performance-focused mindset, allowing customers to choose their path — from naturally aspirated torque monsters to twin-turbo demons. We’ve got an N/A build coming up at LME with this take-out Godzilla and ARP fasteners, so stay tuned.

Godzilla Rising

Before diving into our conversation with Neelen, let’s first discuss how ARP offers its kits. As with most ARP products, you can purchase the individual kits: Rod Bolt Kit (P/N: 258-6301), Head Stud Kit (P/N: 258-4301), Main Stud Kit (P/N: 258-5601), Damper Bolt (P/N: 258-2501), and Flexplate Bolt Kit (P/N: 158-2901). All five fastener kits are made from renowned ARP2000 material, which is a proprietary alloy steel – heat treated to be stronger than your standard 8740 chrome-moly and capable of a 220,000psi clamp load.

Beyond the engine, many accessory fasteners on the Godzilla can be upgraded to ARP’s polished stainless steel or black oxide-finished 8740 chrome-moly bolts. These bolts are rated at 180,000 psi tensile strength, making them 20-percent stronger than Grade 8 hardware. Upgrading fasteners for components like valve covers, intake and exhaust manifolds, the front cover, and the oil pan is an ideal way to enhance both form and function.

Godzilla

ARP has been producing high-quality bolts since 1968, when Gary Holzapfel discovered that race engines were often failing due to fastener issues. Determined to make a change, Holzapfel set out to improve the industry. Today, we can thank Holzapfel for creating the ARP brand, which is now used in engines and chassis worldwide.

Hands-On Experience

Ford Muscle (FM): What has your experience been with ARP’s latest products for the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine?

Bryan Neelen (BN): Everything with the kits has been excellent. The fit and finish are top-notch, and each product is the perfect length.

Godzilla

You might recognize these hands from the EngineLabs Godzilla Giveaway engine built during the PRI trade show. Vinny assembled that engine — and many others—using ARP hardware throughout.

FM: Which specific parts in the Godzilla engine are you replacing with ARP products?

BN: We primarily used ARP main studs, head studs, and crank bolts. We haven’t used this ARP rod bolt kit yet, but that’s only because our Godzilla builds utilize aftermarket connecting rods with their own spec ARP2000 rod bolts.

FM: Are there any additional benefits to using ARP products beyond their strength?

BN: While the clamping force and strength are impressive, an additional benefit of using ARP head studs is their reusability. Since you might need to revisit the fasteners, upgrading the factory ones from the start makes sense. And, for your home builder, you can just torque them down and don’t need to degree them like an OEM fastener.

Godzilla

Whenever you add boost to an engine, securing the heads is crucial. ARP goes beyond just providing strength by offering a stud kit that can be reused, eliminating the need for replacements if you need to remove your cylinder heads.

FM: Are there any special techniques or procedures for torquing down ARP bolts?

BN: For rod bolts, ARP typically recommends a three-cycle torquing procedure: first, torque the bolts to the specified value, then loosen them, and finally re-torque them (that’s one cycle). This process helps ensure the torque values are accurately set and provides a more consistent result, as outlined in ARP’s procedure.

FM: Do you recommend this procedure for naturally aspirated builds as well?

BN: On a factory bottom-end with a heads and camshaft combination, ARP rod bolts would offer great peace of mind and typically wouldn’t require rebalancing the crank. That’s a huge advantage to your garage builder. You just want to make sure you don’t reduce the clearance. Sometimes rod bolts can affect the housing bore geometry, in which case you’d need to hone and resize the rods.

Godzilla

Just like that, a Godzilla engine is built and ready to make big power. LME has perfected the craft, and you can too with the right products. In this case, a simple set of ARP bolts can extend your engine’s potential far beyond what the factory offers. If you’re about to embark on your own Godzilla build, check out ARP and Late Model Engines.

ARP On Demand

The Godzilla engine has quickly established itself as the modern equivalent of the small-block Ford, offering the simplicity of a pushrod engine combined with contemporary technology and factory machining. However, many enthusiasts are not satisfied with stock performance. Modifying the engine often requires additional strength beyond what the factory provides, and ARP can deliver that added safety. So, if you’re looking to fortify your Godzilla engine, ARP has you covered. And if you’re in need of an engine builder, well Late Model Engines might just be your ticket. 

Article Sources

Automotive Racing Products
https://www.arp-bolts.com
(800) 826-3045
Late Model Engines
https://www.latemodelengines.com
(713) 849-4505
