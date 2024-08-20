Ford’s 7.3-liter Godzilla engine has quickly become the pushrod of choice for many hot rodders and drag racers. The 445-cubic-inch powerhouse is robust enough to handle forced induction with minor modifications, yet it can also deliver impressive naturally aspirated numbers. However, when building the engine for big power, certain upgrades are necessary—primarily in the fasteners. To address this, ARP Bolts has designed and assembled a specialized kit. We sat down with Bryan Neelen, owner of Late Model Engines and recent builder of the EngineLabs Godzilla Giveaway, to get his thoughts on ARP’s latest offerings.

Godzilla Rising

Before diving into our conversation with Neelen, let’s first discuss how ARP offers its kits. As with most ARP products, you can purchase the individual kits: Rod Bolt Kit (P/N: 258-6301), Head Stud Kit (P/N: 258-4301), Main Stud Kit (P/N: 258-5601), Damper Bolt (P/N: 258-2501), and Flexplate Bolt Kit (P/N: 158-2901). All five fastener kits are made from renowned ARP2000 material, which is a proprietary alloy steel – heat treated to be stronger than your standard 8740 chrome-moly and capable of a 220,000psi clamp load.

Beyond the engine, many accessory fasteners on the Godzilla can be upgraded to ARP’s polished stainless steel or black oxide-finished 8740 chrome-moly bolts. These bolts are rated at 180,000 psi tensile strength, making them 20-percent stronger than Grade 8 hardware. Upgrading fasteners for components like valve covers, intake and exhaust manifolds, the front cover, and the oil pan is an ideal way to enhance both form and function.

Hands-On Experience

Ford Muscle (FM): What has your experience been with ARP’s latest products for the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine?

Bryan Neelen (BN): Everything with the kits has been excellent. The fit and finish are top-notch, and each product is the perfect length.

FM: Which specific parts in the Godzilla engine are you replacing with ARP products?

BN: We primarily used ARP main studs, head studs, and crank bolts. We haven’t used this ARP rod bolt kit yet, but that’s only because our Godzilla builds utilize aftermarket connecting rods with their own spec ARP2000 rod bolts.

FM: Are there any additional benefits to using ARP products beyond their strength?



BN: While the clamping force and strength are impressive, an additional benefit of using ARP head studs is their reusability. Since you might need to revisit the fasteners, upgrading the factory ones from the start makes sense. And, for your home builder, you can just torque them down and don’t need to degree them like an OEM fastener.

FM: Are there any special techniques or procedures for torquing down ARP bolts?

BN: For rod bolts, ARP typically recommends a three-cycle torquing procedure: first, torque the bolts to the specified value, then loosen them, and finally re-torque them (that’s one cycle). This process helps ensure the torque values are accurately set and provides a more consistent result, as outlined in ARP’s procedure.

FM: Do you recommend this procedure for naturally aspirated builds as well?

BN: On a factory bottom-end with a heads and camshaft combination, ARP rod bolts would offer great peace of mind and typically wouldn’t require rebalancing the crank. That’s a huge advantage to your garage builder. You just want to make sure you don’t reduce the clearance. Sometimes rod bolts can affect the housing bore geometry, in which case you’d need to hone and resize the rods.

ARP On Demand

The Godzilla engine has quickly established itself as the modern equivalent of the small-block Ford, offering the simplicity of a pushrod engine combined with contemporary technology and factory machining. However, many enthusiasts are not satisfied with stock performance. Modifying the engine often requires additional strength beyond what the factory provides, and ARP can deliver that added safety. So, if you’re looking to fortify your Godzilla engine, ARP has you covered. And if you’re in need of an engine builder, well Late Model Engines might just be your ticket.