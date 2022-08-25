Small-Block Battle: World Man O’ War Vs. Stock Engine Blocks

In a current project on EngineLabs, editor Greg Acosta is pushing his stock block beyond accepted horsepower limits with a supercharger. Dubbed the “Retro 5.0” since it’s a ’90s-vintage engine with a modern twist, he is maintaining the stock displacement in order to maximize the stock block’s rigidity and strength. We only hope the “twist” is not an actual event inside the block.

Stock Blocks

For years, internet forums and 5.0 enthusiasts have espoused that SBF blocks will split if you push them past the 500-horsepower mark. We’ve previously written about that limit and its validity, and feel there is enough credible testing to at least attempt to exceed that mark with an OEM block.

Myths aside, the 8.2-inch deck 302 block is getting harder to come by in good condition. Things like core shift and the thin-wall castings inherent in these blocks mean that any oversized bore is sketchy for certain applications. A block bored .060-inch over may not allow for enough material between the cylinders and thus be more prone to cracking. Bolt on a power adder such as a supercharger or turbo, and the likelihood of cracking increases exponentially.

I think it’s a combination of things causing failures [with the OE block],” — Jack McInnis, World Products

“They’re grey-iron, typical production castings, which are nowhere near as strong. And then the webs are thinner; they’re thin-wall castings all-around by design. In the front web, a big oil passage goes horizontally across. That thins out the front web between the mains and the cam. I think that area is frequently where [cracking] starts. And then it just propagates right through the whole thing.”

As a result of so many having issues with stock blocks, aftermarket blocks have carved a nice niche in the market. They may cost more upfront, but the insurance they provide in thicker-wall castings and reinforced webbing can be well-worth the money for some builders. World Products Man O’ War block is one of the better aftermarket SBF blocks available, but it is also one of the most expensive (retailing for close to $3,500).

Pumping Iron

The Man O’ War, a name reminiscent of one of the greatest racehorses of the 20th century, is strengthened with a nickel-iron alloy that can withstand 40,000 psi. The webbing between the bearings is also reinforced with more material than stock. And they’ve also added priority-main oiling, so the bearings get plenty of lubrication.

“Our higher-nickel iron is class 40, whereas the stock blocks are class 30,” says McInnis. “Another thing that was always a complaint with Ford racers with those blocks [Boss 302] is that they did not extend the bores at the bottom. We did. So with a long stroke [without extended cylinders], you’ll pull the pistons out of the bottom of the hole, which allows the piston to rock.”

McInnis says piston rock is harder on rings and lands and ultimately on the entire rotating assembly. “There’s an extra half an inch at the bottom of our cylinders. So it’s not a lot, but it makes a big difference.”