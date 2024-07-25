Strut Your Stuff With Eddie Motorsports Fox Body Hood Hinges

By James Elkins July 25, 2024

If there was ever a person who put the buggy well before the horse, it would be me. After all, the sheer number of non-operable vehicles in my driveway is astonishing. However, after attending SEMA 2023, I saw a product I couldn’t live without, regardless of the current state of my Fox Body build. Eddie Motorsports had just released its Fox Body hood hinges with hydraulic struts, and I thought to myself, “You know what would make my empty engine bay look amazing? One of the nicest hood hinges on the market.”

Fox Body

Between the SEMA display and Matthew Malinich’s supercharged Coyote Fox Body sporting the same hood hinges, I knew I had to have a set!

Why Hood Hinges Matter

I know what you might be thinking: what’s wrong with your current hinges? Well, for one, they’re non-existent, as they’ve been replaced by a metal bracket and a piece of drilled “threadall” (aka “all thread rod”) for the hood pins, a throwback to the bracket racing days it survived. I’ve also never been a fan of stock stamped steel units, especially as we’ve seen the Fox Body segment grow into its prime for restorations and, dare I say, restomods, leaving the factory products underselling the build. 

Like most Fox Body owners, my aspirations for creating a one-off build with the old platform are as high as ever and, as you can already tell, not in the right order. However, when dreaming of the build, my focus was on the details. There are some parts that could use a bit of refinement from the ’90s, and the hood hinges are one such item. The first order of business was deciding what color I wanted, and the variety of colors offered by Eddie Motorsports is wild. I wanted a bronze finish but with a deeper hue. “No problem,” they said, and after a few emails with photos, the hinges arrived at my doorstep.

Fox Body

The hood hinges are sold in pairs and include struts tailored to your hood. Also included, but not pictured, is the hardware kit with Allen head bolts and washers for a clean finish.

Finished To Perfection

The Eddie Motorsports hood hinges are constructed from billet aluminum and come in a variety of designs (Kinetic, Lightning and Classic). I chose the Lightning Series design for its unique styling, but for a more modest approach, they also offer semi-machined and solid form. The hood hinges feature sealed bearings, and the struts are made of stainless steel and filled with nitrogen gas. Needless to say, the hinge action is incredibly smooth, and the struts provide perfect support. [A little fine print: if you’re using an aftermarket hood, fiberglass, or even carbon fiber, be sure to mention this when ordering to ensure you get the right struts. The struts are tuned for the weight of the hood.]

While the aftermarket is known for transforming cars into custom works of art, it’s often the end user who has to paint, powder coat, or otherwise finish the product. With Eddie Motorsports, the options are almost endless. They offer everything from raw machined to bright polished finishes, as well as a variety of Fusioncoat, anodized and Cerakote colors. Overall, the fit and finish felt more like something you would find at a Good Guys show than at the local swap meet.

The Eddie Motorsports hood hinges, once reserved for the classic hot rod market, are now available for the Fox Body crowd. Made from billet aluminum for strength, they utilize sealed bearings for smooth arm rotation. The struts are engineered to provide the right pressure for your hood, whether it's a factory hood or a carbon fiber (or fiberglass) replacement.

Put Into Place

If you’re familiar with the Fox Body, then you know about the hideaway compartment Ford created under the cowling. This space is great for collecting leaves, debris, and, in my case, a random bird’s nest. However, this cavity provides the perfect retraction point for hood hinges, creating a clean finish. Eddie Motorsports engineered its hood hinges to take advantage of this. The fixed portion bolts to the firewall, while the rotating portion slides into the undercowl area and raises up to hold the hood in position. The installation is super simple and requires no special ingenuity. It does use the rubber factory boots, so if your originals are old and falling apart it would be a good idea to change those as well.

Installing the Eddie Motorsports hood hinges is a breeze, as the mounting points offer adjustability up or down. With the strut removed, the hood can go nearly vertical until the arm hits the firewall, or, in my case, the cowl mounted 90s fuel pressure gauge.

Taking It Up A Notch

The Fox Body Mustang has seen a resurgence, with owners transforming cars once destined for the drag strip into show-worthy builds. The goal has quickly become about who has the cleanest, nicest Mustang and can showcase it in a way most of us could only dream of. Manufacturers are stepping in to produce products that align with what enthusiasts desire—something Eddie Motorsports has been doing for decades. So, if you want to elevate your Fox Body game and have people excited to see under the hood of your car, check out the Eddie Motorsports hood hinges.

Article Sources

Eddie Motorsports
https://www.eddiemotorsports.com
(888) 813-1293
About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

