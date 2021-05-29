Project F-Word: Performance Air Conditioning With Vintage Air

You’ve no doubt seen our ’69 F100 buildup, aka Project F-Word, on FordMuscle.com and noticed that we’ve already installed a new Gen-3 Coyote crate engine, Tremec 6-speed transmission, and a ton of other parts, including suspension. The ultimate goal is to build a truck that’s a ton of fun on the street, capable of playing with the big dogs on the autocross, and be an attractive and comfortable driver so that our significant other is okay to go for an extended cruise with us. A big factor in that comfort level rears its head when the weather gets hot outside, and to combat that, a good air conditioning system is mandatory.

Vintage Air has been in business since 1976 and is owned and operated by experienced street rodders who have been involved in the sport for over 30 years. Their official tagline is: “We offer the most comprehensive line of high-performance air conditioning components available. Every Vintage Air product incorporates the very latest technology available and offers the greatest efficiency and reliability available.” Your author has a lot of great experience with Vintage Air’s owner Jack Chisenhall and his various projects, including his 1953 Studebaker with a 705 cubic-inch Chevy big-block (a monster motor for the early ‘90s when it was built) that ripped off a 241 mph pass at Bonneville, and also drove 1,200 miles or so on the Hot Rod Power Tour soon after…and with working stereo and air conditioning that kept the inside as frosty as he wanted it.

Because Vintage Air has a great reputation for its air conditioning systems, they were a natural choice for our Project F-Word truck. We chose kit #951157, a SureFit complete kit for the early Ford trucks that comes with an evaporator, condenser, control panel, hoses, and all the other things needed to install in the truck.

SureFit Air Conditioning Kit (PN 951157) Features: Fly-By-Wire fully electronic servo motor controls with no cables or capillary tube to route

Infinite just-right-temperature air blending

Infinite blower fan speed adjustment

High-volume dehumidified defrost mode

Separate high-capacity aluminum plate & fin cooling coil

Copper/brass CuproBraze™ parallel-flow heater coil

Mounts behind the dash

Uses your factory system controls with our patented Electronic Cable Converters

Flat steel firewall cover panel

Replacement molded glove box (reduced capacity)

Since our truck is in the middle of the initial build stage, we already had the front fenders and grille removed, so we jumped right into installing the VA parts on the vehicle. Follow along and see what is involved, though this is not a step-by-step manual.

Vintage Air includes a very detail-oriented installation manual that you’ll no doubt need to study ahead of time before diving in yourself. If you’ve never installed a Vintage Air system in a car or truck, know that it’s not that tough if you can turn a wrench, but plan on a full weekend for the installation—take your time and make sure you get everything installed clean and secure, and also factor in that once installed, you’ll need an air conditioning shop to check for leaks and charge the system with coolant.

Stay tuned for the next exciting upgrade to our Project F-Word ’69 F100 project truck. Thanks to Vintage Air, we have brought it to the next level of cool.