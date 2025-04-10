IDIDIT’s New Pro-Fab Steering Column Adjusts To Fit Your Project

Building a vehicle for all-out performance is an endeavor that requires a significant amount of customization. This means that parts for factory vehicles don’t always fit the bill, nor are they suited for the rigors of the racetrack or the wilderness. Regarding steering columns, most units are designed with fixed dimensions in mind, which can limit their compatibility when you start altering the position of the steering rack or steering wheel. That’s where the IDIDIT Adjustable Pro-Fab Steering Column comes to the rescue.

The feedback we got is this is better than most race columns on the market… — Eddie Mohr, IDIDIT

“So, we have a few different columns to offer. We won a runner-up award for new products at SEMA with a 35-inch universal Profab column,” Eddie Mohr, Sales Manager at IDIDIT, said. “It’s pretty simplistic, but we got a lot of responses from the industry that they’re looking for something that they can cut to fit and just manipulate how they want to put mounts on, clamps on, and just get it in the car as quickly as they can to get back down the track.”

Designed to excel in both the off-road and performance racing worlds, the 28.5-inch IDIDIT Adjustable Pro-Fab Steering Column (PN 1090295055; $300) fits that bill. It is designed with an extendable output shaft engineered for solid, no-lash steering. With internals fortified for durability and longevity in the harshest environments, it works with commonly available mounting brackets.

Customer-Driven Development

“We were asked for some safety features, so we put a telescoping shaft in it, so as long as you have it telescoped out, you’ll have some safety advantages for collapsibility in there,” Mohr explained. “It’s pretty adjustable and depending on the car you have, really universal. You can still clamp, weld, and put mounts on as needed. It comes with a GM spline up top so you can bolt your three-, five-, six-, and even nine-bolt steering wheels to it and have a quick function.”

Delivering 7 inches of travel from the adjustable output shaft, the column is laser-cut, TIG-welded, and fitted with a CNC-machined billet bearing supports. The shaft is supported by a sealed ball bearing at the top and a Delrin bushing at the bottom.

“The feedback we got is this is better than most race columns on the market. They are just a couple of tubes with a couple of pieces of Delrin, and you cut it to length and weld it — that’s all you got,” Mohr said. “This is better because it has Delrin and a ball bearing at the top of the column. This is the evolution of that, which has a shaft that will extend out or collapse up to 7 inches. It still has a ball bearing at the top and the Delrin at the bottom.”

Flexible Installation

This unit’s Double-D shaft output simplifies U-joint alignment, and because of its mounting flexibility, the car builder can place the steering wheel right where the driver wants it. Moreover, it was not surprisingly designed to accept an IDIDIT Push-To-Connect Quick Release Steering Hub, which simplifies entry and exit from the tight confines of a race car or off-road machine.

“The other difference we have is that the top of this has a tapered-spline shaft, and then we can bolt our spline on it, or you can bolt somebody else’s,” Mohr added. “And, of course, it works with our quick release.”

For more on the IDIDIT Adjustable Pro-Fab Steering Column, visit the company’s website here.