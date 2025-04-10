IDIDIT’s New Pro-Fab Steering Column Adjusts To Fit Your Project

steveturner
By Steve Turner April 10, 2025

Building a vehicle for all-out performance is an endeavor that requires a significant amount of customization. This means that parts for factory vehicles don’t always fit the bill, nor are they suited for the rigors of the racetrack or the wilderness. Regarding steering columns, most units are designed with fixed dimensions in mind, which can limit their compatibility when you start altering the position of the steering rack or steering wheel. That’s where the IDIDIT Adjustable Pro-Fab Steering Column comes to the rescue.

The feedback we got is this is better than most race columns on the market… — Eddie Mohr, IDIDIT

“So, we have a few different columns to offer. We won a runner-up award for new products at SEMA with a 35-inch universal Profab column,” Eddie Mohr, Sales Manager at IDIDIT, said. “It’s pretty simplistic, but we got a lot of responses from the industry that they’re looking for something that they can cut to fit and just manipulate how they want to put mounts on, clamps on, and just get it in the car as quickly as they can to get back down the track.”

For race cars and off-road machines that require a custom steering solution, IDIDIT developed its Pro-Fab Adjustable Race Steering Column. Built from laser-cut tubing and TIG-welded with a CNC-machined billet bearing support, this lightweight unit offers 7 inches of travel, allowing a truly custom connection between the steering rack and steering wheel. (Photo Credit: IDIDIT)

Designed to excel in both the off-road and performance racing worlds, the 28.5-inch IDIDIT Adjustable Pro-Fab Steering Column (PN 1090295055; $300) fits that bill. It is designed with an extendable output shaft engineered for solid, no-lash steering. With internals fortified for durability and longevity in the harshest environments, it works with commonly available mounting brackets.

Customer-Driven Development

“We were asked for some safety features, so we put a telescoping shaft in it, so as long as you have it telescoped out, you’ll have some safety advantages for collapsibility in there,” Mohr explained. “It’s pretty adjustable and depending on the car you have, really universal. You can still clamp, weld, and put mounts on as needed. It comes with a GM spline up top so you can bolt your three-, five-, six-, and even nine-bolt steering wheels to it and have a quick function.”

Delivering 7 inches of travel from the adjustable output shaft, the column is laser-cut, TIG-welded, and fitted with a CNC-machined billet bearing supports. The shaft is supported by a sealed ball bearing at the top and a Delrin bushing at the bottom.

On the top side, the Pro-Fab Universal Race Steering Column features a GM spline up that allows mounting three-, five-, six-, and even nine-bolt steering wheels. On this end, the shaft is supported by a sealed ball bearing cradled by a billet bearing support. On the bottom side, it wears a Double-D shaft output supported by a Delrin lower bushing. The Double-D design simplifies U-joint alignment for an easy installation.

“The feedback we got is this is better than most race columns on the market. They are just a couple of tubes with a couple of pieces of Delrin, and you cut it to length and weld it — that’s all you got,” Mohr said. “This is better because it has Delrin and a ball bearing at the top of the column. This is the evolution of that, which has a shaft that will extend out or collapse up to 7 inches. It still has a ball bearing at the top and the Delrin at the bottom.”

Besides the wide range of GM-style steering wheel mounting options, the Pro-Fab Universal Race Steering Column also accepts IDIDIT’s slick Push-To-Connect Quick Release Steering Hub. This SFI-certified solution is not only race-legal but also easy installation and removal of the steering wheel, which makes it easier for a driver to get in and out of a crowded racing cockpit.

Flexible Installation

This unit’s Double-D shaft output simplifies U-joint alignment, and because of its mounting flexibility, the car builder can place the steering wheel right where the driver wants it. Moreover, it was not surprisingly designed to accept an IDIDIT Push-To-Connect Quick Release Steering Hub, which simplifies entry and exit from the tight confines of a race car or off-road machine.

“The other difference we have is that the top of this has a tapered-spline shaft, and then we can bolt our spline on it, or you can bolt somebody else’s,” Mohr added. “And, of course, it works with our quick release.”

For more on the IDIDIT Adjustable Pro-Fab Steering Column, visit the company’s website here.

With a lightweight design that accepts common mounting brackets, the IDIDIT Adjustable Pro-Fab Steering Column is easily configurable to suit the driver’s needs in a lightweight, durable package.

Article Sources

IDIDIT
https://www.ididit.com/
(517) 424-0577
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

