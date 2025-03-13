Strange Engineering’s Adjustable S197 Mustang Suspension

When it comes to upgrading your 2005-2014 S197 Mustang suspension, Strange Engineering offers the key components that have become staples in the performance world: the 2005-2010 front strut, the 2011-2014 front strut, and the 2005-2011 rear shock. Each piece represents Strange’s commitment to performance, delivering adjustability and control for both street and strip use.

The Front-End Story

The 2005-2010 Mustang front strut from Strange Engineering is a high-performance bolt-in design that brings serious adjustability to the S197 platform. The strut, P/N S6009LM, features 10 distinct extension settings, accessible via an external adjustment knob. It allows drivers to fine-tune their suspension characteristics without any specialized tools. One thoughtful detail is the ability to reuse the OEM top nut, simplifying installation and keeping costs down.

For the 2011-2014 Mustang owners, Strange maintained the same proven adjustment system while adapting the design for the updated platform. The strut, P/N S6011LM, retains the 10-position adjustability and bolt-in design, though GT500 owners should note they’ll need an S6009LM kit with a longer stud for proper fitment. Like its predecessor, this strut is designed to provide a wide range of damping control, from comfortable street driving to aggressive track use.

Both front strut options share the same fundamental design philosophy: deliver accessible performance through external adjustment. The ten distinct settings allow drivers to dial in their suspension based on their needs at any given moment. Whether you’re commuting to work or heading to a track day, a few clicks of the adjustment knob can transform the car’s handling characteristics.

The Rear Complement

Completing the suspension package is Strange’s 2005-2011 rear shock, P/N S6008LM. These shocks mirror the front struts’ 10-position adjustment capability, ensuring consistent tuning ability across all four corners. The external adjustment knob provides quick access for changes based on varying conditions, maintaining the user-friendly approach seen in the front struts.

Understanding the Adjustment System

All three components use the same straightforward adjustment principle: turning the knob clockwise increases (stiffens) extension forces, while counterclockwise decreases (softens) them. The system is designed to be adjusted by hand, with no special tools required. It’s important to note that users should never force the knob beyond its ten settings, as this could damage the internal mechanism.

The Reality Of Performance

While these components offer impressive adjustability and performance potential, it’s important to understand what comes with the territory. Due to the strut’s internal design and required spherical bushing camber plates, users should expect increased NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) in the cabin. This isn’t a defect—it’s simply the nature of performance-oriented suspension components that prioritize control and feedback over isolation.

Making The Right Choice

For S197 Mustang owners considering this suspension upgrade, the decision should be based on their specific needs. These components excel in mixed-use scenarios where adjustability is key. The ability to stiffen the suspension for track days and soften it for daily driving makes these units particularly versatile.

The twin-tube design used in these components provides a balance of ride comfort and performance capabilities. This design choice shows Strange Engineering’s understanding that even performance-oriented drivers spend most of their time on public roads. The ability to adjust damping characteristics means you’re not locked into an overly aggressive setup when you just want to cruise.

The Bigger Picture

In the world of Mustang performance, these Strange Engineering components represent a thoughtful approach to suspension tuning. They offer the adjustability enthusiasts demand while maintaining enough civility for daily use. The consistent design philosophy across all three components means owners can expect predictable behavior and similar adjustment characteristics at each corner.

Yes, there are compromises — namely in NVH levels — but for those seeking genuine performance gains with the flexibility to tune their suspension on demand, Strange’s front struts and rear shock combination presents a compelling option. The ability to adjust from comfortable street settings to track-ready firmness with just a few clicks of a knob makes these components particularly valuable for enthusiasts who use their Mustangs for multiple purposes.

When properly set up, these Strange Engineering components can transform your S197 Mustang’s handling capabilities while maintaining the flexibility needed for real-world use. It’s this balance of performance and practicality that has made these components popular choices in the Mustang community.