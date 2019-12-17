PRI 2019: Airflow Research Introduces New Entry-Level Cylinder Head

Building a high-performance engine requires better-than-stock airflow, and Air FLow Research is a company that delivers. At the 2020 PRI Show, Rick Sperling discusses the company’s 50 years of developing products to help enthusiasts with their head and intake needs.

The big news is the new line of products designed to help keep your budget in check. The As-Cast product line combines those years of experience with a product that delivers power. The product does not receive the company’s proprietary CNC porting, which saves you money, but does come with all the great features of the more expensive products. Check out the video to find out more about this new budget-friendly product.