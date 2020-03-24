Summit Racing Shows You How to Upgrade Your Late Model Ford F-150

New from Summit – their line of parts to Upgrade Your Late Model Ford F-150. They make it easy to personalize a truck with bolt-on parts anyone with a decent tool box can install at home. See more details below.
Official Release:
We can’t remember a time when the Ford F-Series wasn’t the best-selling pickup in the USA. Sowhen we decided to do a project truck the choice was pretty obvious. We got our mitts on a 2019 F-150 Crew Cab 4×4 with a 5.0L Coyote and the STX appearance
package. The mission: to demonstrate how easy it is to personalize a truck with bolt-on parts anyone with a decent tool box can install at home. What’s more, we made installation videos to guide you through the process.
Features:
- FOX 2.0 Performance Series IFP Monotube Shocks
- BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 Tires (275/60R-20)
- Pro Comp Syndrome 44 Series Wheels (20 x 9)
- Borla ATAK Cat-Back Exhaust System
- BAK BakFlip MX4 Tonneau Cover
- Westin HDX Drop Steps
- ADD Off-Road Stealth Fighter Front and Rear Bumpers
- Anzo USA Headlights and Taillights
- Gen-Y Mega Duty Adjustable-Drop Receiver Hitch and BOLT Receiver Lock
- WeatherTech Digital Floor Liners