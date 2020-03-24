Summit Racing Shows You How to Upgrade Your Late Model Ford F-150

New from Summit – their line of parts to Upgrade Your Late Model Ford F-150. They make it easy to personalize a truck with bolt-on parts anyone with a decent tool box can install at home. See more details below.

Official Release:

We can’t remember a time when the Ford F-Series wasn’t the best-selling pickup in the USA. Sowhen we decided to do a project truck the choice was pretty obvious. We got our mitts on a 2019 F-150 Crew Cab 4×4 with a 5.0L Coyote and the STX appearance

package. The mission: to demonstrate how easy it is to personalize a truck with bolt-on parts anyone with a decent tool box can install at home. What’s more, we made installation videos to guide you through the process.

Features: