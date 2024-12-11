Team Z ’79-’04 Mustang Torque Box Upgrade

evanderespolong
By Evander Long December 11, 2024

Team Z Motorsports offers upgrades that can take a Mustang owner’s car to the next level. That hardware includes the ’’79-’04 Mustang Lower Torque Box Replacement Kit – Tab and Slot. With the help of this new kit, Mustang owners can enjoy increased strength and better handling for their vehicles.

Team Z Welding

This kit directly replaces the factory lower torque boxes, which is known to be a weak point. The factory parts are prone to tearing or pulling away from the body with stock power levels. Team Z Motorsports answered this concern with a heavy-duty approach. Their kit is 1/8-inch- and 3/16-inch-thick steel, reinforced with double plates for maximum resistance.

With 10 holes of adjustment, this kit allows fine-tuning of suspension geometry to achieve optimal performance. So if you’re setting up your car for drag racing, road racing, or just casual street driving, this kit gives you the flexibility to dial in your suspension.

The design of the kit also aims for easy installation. It makes use of a tab and slot system that ensures accuracy in fit making the installation process not complicated at all. One of the major advantages of this kit is that it is suitable for professional mechanics and car enthusiasts who would rather work on their own cars.

Other than the performance benefits it offers, the kit also has some practical advantages. It is going to provide extra tire clearance for those who want to install larger wheels and tires, a common modification of Mustang owners to improve traction and handling. This kit also helps extend the lifespan of other suspension components by reducing stress and flex in the chassis.

Team Z Welding

Team Z Motorsports carries a reputation for quality and performance. The company is focused on designing and manufacturing parts that meet the demands of racing and high-performance driving.

The ’79-’04 Mustang Lower Torque Box Replacement Kit – Tab and Slot is available for $329.00. For more information, please visit the Team Z Motorsports website or contact their sales team at [email protected].

Article Sources

Team Z Motorsports
https://www.teamzmotorsports.net
(734) 946-7223

More Stories

Vaughn Gittin Jr, RTR To Headline Mustang Week Texas Thru ’27

Event News

Vaughn Gittin Jr, RTR To Headline Mustang Week Texas Thru ’27

Coyote-Powered F-150 Pickups Wage A Boosted Battle On The 1,320

News

Coyote-Powered F-150 Pickups Wage A Boosted Battle On The 1,320

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading