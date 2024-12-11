Team Z ’79-’04 Mustang Torque Box Upgrade

Team Z Motorsports offers upgrades that can take a Mustang owner’s car to the next level. That hardware includes the ’’79-’04 Mustang Lower Torque Box Replacement Kit – Tab and Slot. With the help of this new kit, Mustang owners can enjoy increased strength and better handling for their vehicles.

This kit directly replaces the factory lower torque boxes, which is known to be a weak point. The factory parts are prone to tearing or pulling away from the body with stock power levels. Team Z Motorsports answered this concern with a heavy-duty approach. Their kit is 1/8-inch- and 3/16-inch-thick steel, reinforced with double plates for maximum resistance.





With 10 holes of adjustment, this kit allows fine-tuning of suspension geometry to achieve optimal performance. So if you’re setting up your car for drag racing, road racing, or just casual street driving, this kit gives you the flexibility to dial in your suspension.





The design of the kit also aims for easy installation. It makes use of a tab and slot system that ensures accuracy in fit making the installation process not complicated at all. One of the major advantages of this kit is that it is suitable for professional mechanics and car enthusiasts who would rather work on their own cars.





Other than the performance benefits it offers, the kit also has some practical advantages. It is going to provide extra tire clearance for those who want to install larger wheels and tires, a common modification of Mustang owners to improve traction and handling. This kit also helps extend the lifespan of other suspension components by reducing stress and flex in the chassis.

Team Z Motorsports carries a reputation for quality and performance. The company is focused on designing and manufacturing parts that meet the demands of racing and high-performance driving.

The ’79-’04 Mustang Lower Torque Box Replacement Kit – Tab and Slot is available for $329.00. For more information, please visit the Team Z Motorsports website or contact their sales team at [email protected].