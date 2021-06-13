Coyote Stock Highlights 2021 NMRA Ford Performance Nationals

This weekend, June 10-13, the NMRA returned to Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, OH for the Ford Performance Nationals – the fourth of the six events for the year. The Nationals features Street Outlaw, Renegade, Limited Street, Coyote Stock, Factory Stock, Modified Street, the brand-new Street Car Challenge, True Street, TREMEC Stick Shift Shootout, a new All-Female True Street, and several bracket racing classes–including mod motor and Coyote as well as truck specific. The NMRA is catered to OEM based Ford-powered vehicles (not tube chassis cars and dragsters), but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some serious horsepower on the property.

Saturday Qualifying Results

In a field of thirteen cars, Coyote Stock was lead by Nathan Stymiest in a ’92 Fox-body, running 9.90 at 134mph. Kevin McMullin in the SN95 trailed at 9.978 with Shane Stymiest right on his heals with a 9.79 in an ’89 Fox. The sealed crate engine class featured four cars running sub-10s in qualifying, and a fifth car (Randy Soper) going 10.001 at 135mph. A testament to how close this field is, the slowest car still runs a 10.13 at 131mph. Despite there being faster heads-up classes, Coyote Stock is easily one of the most fun to watch as evidence by Mark Anderson’s wheelie.

Factory Stock had ten racers, spread about a second apart while the top three were within hundredths and thousandths of each other. Lead by Mike Bowen who ran 10.362 at 129pmh, Mark Anderson was hot on his heels at 10.366 at 127mph. The third spot was claimed by Justin Fogelsonger who ran 10.398 at 127mph in the final qualifier. With a top three this tight, it’s anyone’s guess what can happen during Sunday’s eliminations.

Limited Street was an eight car field, led by Bill Putnam who went 8.52 at 160mph. Chad Wendel and Stacey Roby trailed at 8.544 and 8.547 respectively.

Renegade is an eighth-mile class of fourteen cars, lead by Joel Greathouse in the Fox-body. This perennial contender is neck and neck with Eric Bardekoff’s S550 CJ clone, 4.61 to 4.64 (both at 154mph). Chuck Bartholme, Bob Zelenak, and Stephen Barnett all put down 4.7 runs to round out the top five.

Randy Thompson seems to have a substantial edge in the Street Car Challenge, qualifying with an 8.39 at 164mph to lead the pack.

However, the top dog Street Outlaw class is surprisingly tight between Tony Hobson (4.35 at 165mph), John Urist (4.374 at 165mph), and Steven Halprin (4.412 at 170mph). Steven Mechan and Nicky Notch aren’t completely out of the fight, but they have some ground to cover.

Saturday Eliminations

Fast Ford wrapped on Saturday, with John Gregory taking the win over Kenny Robinson (who red-lit). Despite an incredible .004 light, Rod Lenhart lost to Randy Conway in Quick Ford. Daniel Imloff won Street Ford by going 12.199 on a 12.19 dial-in, While Duane Vennings broke out (11.355 on an 11.40 dial-in).

Randy Thomas took the True Street crown with an 8.691 average in his 2010 GT500. Neal Adler in the ’88 Fox-body took runner-up with a 9.47 average. Rick Baum, Bo Webb, Dominic Post, Thomas Van Tassel, Timothy Miller, Chris Lee, and Chris Graff took the 9- through 15-second average titles in a 64-vehicle field.