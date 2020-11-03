Cleetus McFarland To Host 2.4 Hours Of LeMullets PPV on Nov. 14th

By Brian Havins November 03, 2020

Cleetus McFarland is up to his crazy shenanigans once again. And this time, he’s bringing 40 friends to the Freedom Factory (FF) for the first-ever 2.4 Hours of LeMullets pay-per-view. This no-holds-barred event will be a spectacle as 20 nitrous-injected Crown Victorias line up and race around the FF 3/8-mile oval track. As a viewer of this program, we’re certain that you will witness massive wrecks, blown up engines, tire smoke, fireballs, and total destruction.

Unlike the Freedom 500, a race that took place in the spring, the 2.4 Hours of LeMullets is a little different. Instead of 20 drivers, they now have 40, two per car. Halfway through the race, the vehicles will be pitted, and the drivers must switch out for the second half. After that, whoever takes the checkered flag wins.

Summit Racing is the title sponsor of the race and bringing in its beefed-up LS-powered Chevy Van. Rumor has it that this pace vehicle even has a cam and nitrous. We have no idea why, but we 100-percent approve.

If you watched the Freedom 500, you know that some of the old Crown Vics had serious problems with old tires going flat. Fortunately, all of the cars will be supplied with new rubber, which will keep the playing field even.

Now you’re probably wondering who all the drivers are, and that is a great question. This all-star cast of racers has a combined social media presence of over 56 million followers, and that’s with McFarland rounding down.

The Teams:

If you purchase the PPV the day of the event, the price goes up to $14.95, so log on now before the price goes up! The free pre-show starts at 5pm and the PPV starts at 6pm.

The 2.4 Hours Of LeMullets is set to go down on November 14th at 6:00pm EST, with an hour-long free preview leading up to the race (starting at 5pm EST). For more information, visit cleetusmcfarland.com today and purchase the event for only $9.95!

Hell, Yeah, Brother!

