Five Fun Ford Mustangs From Mustang Week

Mustang Week is one week of the year that we always look forward to. The week-long charade of our favorite Pony cars spread throughout the coastal city of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is always a good time. While Mustangs can be seen roaming the streets from Murrells Inlet to North Myrtle Beach, the actual Mustang Week car show is held at the local mall parking lot. The open air space allowed more vehicles, but it was still capped at 600 Mustangs being able to enter into the car show arena.

The new location did not disturb the determination of eager Mustang owners from showcasing their builds, as the aisles and surrounding parking lot were swarmed by the Blue Oval’s favorite car. As you walked down each lane, a new generation of Mustang could be found. Everything from dealer lot stock to wildly modified aftermarket ones existed on each row. With such amazing rides on display, it was extremely difficult for us to pinpoint only a few cars to feature on our top five list.

Mach 1 Makes Waves With Fresh Paint

It is amazing what a fresh paint job can do for a classic car. A few years back George Muso decided to have his 1969 Mustang Mach 1 freshly resprayed and on display at the Mustang Week car show. After waking up to a dead battery, he was determined to arrive at the event on time and found the perfect spot to display his beautiful 428 Mach 1. Muso decided a long time ago to keep his Mustang factory fresh with the exception of a set of 17-inch E-T wheels.

Version 2.0 – Slammed And Powerful

If you spend any amount of time on social media, you probably remember a drunk driver crashing his GMC truck into the rear of a Fox Body at Mustang Week. The unfortunate incident totaled the well-built Mustang and injured the person driving the car. Since then, the owner of the crashed Mustang has spent the last 8 months pulling parts from his crushed car and building version 2.0.

Version 2.0 stopped us dead in our tracks with its proper stance that is achieved by running Ridetech air bag suspension. The BC Forged wheels and Baer 14-inch Pro brakes made us take an impromptu double take, as the HC01 model wheels offer a completely distinctive look. Under the hood a 347 cubic-inch stroker with twin-turbo setup matches the performance with the aesthetics. Corbeau seats keep passengers restrained and safe as this machine is built for high horsepower and quick acceleration.

2003 SVT Cobra Terminates The Competition

In 2003 the SVT Cobra entered the car scene. The powerful Modular engine had a supercharger mounted on top and easily achieved 500 horsepower with a pulley, tune, and proper fueling. Today those numbers are dismal in comparison, but the Modular engine is still actively being modified by enthusiasts everywhere. This 2003 SVT Cobra caught our eyes as the drag pack wheel set and Whipple Supercharger set the tone for business.

Instead of pushing the boundaries of the stock engine, Ryan Williams decided to build an aluminum block with 10.7:1 compression. A Whipple 2.9-liter Crusher Supercharger forces 26 psi through the intake. Keeping the third pedal alive, Williams retained the manual transmission for his build with a TREMEC T-56 and McLeod RXT1200 clutch. All said and done, this banana bullet makes 923 horsepower and 815 lb-ft of torque!

Wild Colors Adorn ‘80s Stallion

It’s hard to not have the bright red and yellow colors of this 1986 T-Top Mustang capture your attention, as you walk through the Pony filled parking lot. This Texas-owned creation by VLZ Elite Concepts co-owner Christan Veliz took everyone by surprise. The wild McDonald’s color scheme and show-stopping restoration, combined to make this ride truly unique. Between the shaved engine bay panels was a fully forged 408 Windsor with AFR 205 heads. Atop the engine was a period-correct Trick Flow Specialites R upper and lower intake.

Corbeau CR1 seats allow everyone to stay planted as Veliz bangs through the gears of his T-56 manual transmission or throws his ‘86 into a corner testing the Maximum Motorsports and Bilstein coilover suspension products. On the outside, a set of Avant Garde M550 19-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero tires maintain traction.

Few on hand knew the backstory of this car. It has remained in the Veliz household for many years. His father Felipe bought the Fox Body a few months before Christan was born. The family would spend many weekends at the Houston Raceway campaigning the car in multiple Fun Ford Weekend shows. Now Christan has added his modern take on his father’s old ride and we’re in love with it!

First Generation Sharpens Sword With Custom Interior

The first generation Mustang will always capture our hearts at any show, but this one struck a chord with its custom interior and simplistic engine bay. The brown leather interior trim paired extremely well with the tungsten silver metallic paint match dashboard. This set the stage for an incredible clean classic ride for owner Tracy Lamonds.

A 347 cubic-inch small-block Ford was placed in the shaved engine bay with simplicity in mind. Power is transmitted through a TKO 600 before heading towards the rear. A set of Billet Specialities Grand Prix wheels sized at 18×8-inch front and 18×10-inch rear offer a modern looks. The front end has a Mustang II grafted on while the rear is a Ridetech 4 link giving an aggressive posture to the streamlined Mustang.

Diversity In Every Direction Of Mustang Week

Ford focused events are usually diverse in the Ford vehicles being shown, but lack diversity within the Mustang community. Mustang Week offers Mustang owners of each generation a platform to display their interpretation of what a Mustang should look like. Walking through the parking lot could easily be associated with reading down the Ford Mustang wikipedia page. Each generation was well represented and every build had their owners personal touch.