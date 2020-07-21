June Car Show Turnouts Show Light at the End of the Tunnel

It seems like a lifetime ago that we posted our article about cancellations and delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Back in March, we aren’t sure that anyone really knew what was ahead or when it all would end. In some ways, we still are not sure. But what we have began to see is a series of car shows, on the smaller scale, get the green light during the month of June. We have finally been able to wipe the dust off the cars and burn a little rubber and octane. Of course we were there (cameras in hand) every chance we got to take in all the action. Check out a few of the events we were able to make it out to! Be sure to look through our huge gallery at the end!

While June provided us with a glimpse of hope for the future, things are still hit or miss when it comes to the car show schedule. Ponies in the Smokies just canceled the rescheduled late July date in favor of regrouping for 2021. Other large events like the Carlisle Ford Nationals and Mustang Week are proceeding as planned with proper social distancing in mind. Only time and government mandates will tell what our late summer and fall car show schedule will bring! Our fingers are crossed and we are hoping for the best! In the meantime, be sure to check out our huge gallery from all the June events below!