Event Update: An Updated List of Cancellations and Delays

With the country under a national emergency and most of the world on lock down, COVID-19, better known as Coronavirus, has wreaked havoc on everyone’s day-to-day lives. With the CDC recommending that no gatherings with more than 50 people take place, events have been getting cancelled or rescheduled everywhere you turn. Sadly, our beloved spring car show and racing season has also been affected by the virus. Event promoters are being forced to scramble for new dates later in the year or cancel things all together. Below is a list of major events that we know have been cancelled or postponed so far.

Myrtle Beach Run to the Sun – Rescheduled for September 24th to 26th

Spring Daytona Turkey Rod Run – Cancelled

Ponies in the Smokies – Rescheduled for July 29th to August 1st

NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals Atlanta – Postponed Indefinitely

Charlotte Spring Auto Fair – Rescheduled for June 12th to 14th

Cherokee Cruisin’ The Smokies Spring Rod Run – Cancelled

Chocolate Fox – Cancelled Until Further Notice

We will keep you posted when we have more updates on these events. In the meantime, please be safe and listen to the warnings and advice of agencies such as the CDC on how to keep yourself safe and healthy. Take this time to revamp your event schedule and wrench on that project sitting in the garage that you haven’t had time to get started on. We’re sure we’ll be back to cruising and racing soon!

If you know of any other events rescheduled as cancelled that we missed, comment them below.