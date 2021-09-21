Five Magnificent Mustangs From The Mid-Florida HOPE Charity Car Show

When the sun is shining and there are beautiful cars lined up, you have to take a step back and feel fortunate to have such an experience. There are few better ways to spend a Saturday, but some people have far more pressing issues in life than enjoying great cars. Those two worlds come together as the Mid-Florida Mustang Club hosts its 16th Annual American Muscle Car Show For HOPE.

We started this show for HOPE Helps, which is a local community outreach center in Seminole County — Joe Rodriguez, Mid-Florida Mustang Club

HOPE Charity Car Show

All proceeds from this show benefit HOPE Helps, which stands for Housing Outreach Prevention Education. This charitable organization’s goal is preventing and reducing homelessness in Central Florida. They approach this problem by helping individuals and families become self-sufficient via the organization.

“We started this show for HOPE Helps, which is a local community outreach center in Seminole County,” Joe Rodriguez, a member of the Mid-Florida Mustang Club, who helps organize the show. “In fact, a few of us members are actually now volunteering over there. I work in the food pantry and I also deliver food for them. It’s a great organization, and they’re always in need of certain things because they serve over 300 families in the community here with food, back-to-school supplies, and Christmas gifts.”

The show has raised thousands for charity, but hit the pause button last year in light of the pandemic. This year the show returned in fine form on September 18, 2021 at the Rock ’N Brews in Oviedo, Florida. The show attracts a large group of Ford muscle machines, and we picked five of our favorites. You may prefer others, so be sure to check out the full show gallery above!

5. 2017 Mustang GT

It’s easy for themed cars to commit crimes of excess, but Michelle Scott’s 2017 Mustang GT strikes an aggressive balance. Taking cues from Batman’s nemesis, this Joker packs a 723-horsepower punch courtesy of a VMP TVS supercharger. The S550 Riding on Eibach Sportline springs and Niche wheels give off a great stance. An Alpine system with six speakers, two amps and a 10-inch subwoofer roundoff the interior.

4. 1999 Saleen Mustang

In the New Edge era, Saleen had the styling on lock. A perfect example of how great these cars look is Larry Mauser’s 1999 Saleen Mustang. Sprayed in Chrome Yellow and wearing those iconic Saleen body panels, this hot-rodded pony car also benefits from other Saleen upgrades, including suspension and a supercharger atop its Two-Valve 4.6-liter engine.

3. 1967 Mustang Restomod

There were numerous classic pony cars on hand at the show, but Darrell Nunnelly’s mean and clean 1967 Mustang drew the attention of our camera. Powered by a small-block under the hood, this classic Mustang looked menacing thanks to its ebony paint job. That theme continues inside the convertible as its custom interior provides a cool cabin from which Nunnelly can enjoy driving the automatic-equipped stallion.

2. 2020 Shelby GT500 Signature Edition

By any measure, the 2020 Shelby GT500 is a special machine. Packing 760 Predator-produced ponies from the factory, this halo stallion is the most powerful factory Mustang to date. That wasn’t quite enough for Thomas Keup. Keup shipped his ride off to Shelby American to become one of the first 15 with the Signature Edition Package. This package pumps up the output to 800 and adds a host of other appearance and functional upgrades.

1. 1986 Mercury Capri

Your scribe has a soft spot for Fox-chassis Fords, and this 1986 Mercury Capri is pure, old-school cool. Sporting a Vortech supercharger and a GT-40 intake under the hood, it just oozes performance from the heyday of push rod performance. Its interior definitely takes the occupants on a trip back in time, but its gleaming blue finish and chrome wheels give the bubble-hatch machine a more modern look.