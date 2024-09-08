All over the Grand Strand there were Mustangs from every era cruising the streets during the week as they moved between all the gatherings in the area. The nonstop pony car action over several days makes this event so special, but when the show cars invade the Myrtle Beach Mall for the Official Mustang Week Car Show on Friday sponsored by Ford and CJ Pony Parts, we’ve reached peak Mustang Week. This year was no different as the sold-out car show was surrounded by vendor displays and the parking lot swelled to capacity with spectator rides.

The cars are beautiful and special, but the community is what really makes this event special… — Thomas Myroniak, Power Automedia

“It was great to see the excitement of our participants as they came out to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Mustang. There was a lot of momentum building up and a lot of excitement and energy, and to see it all show up here at our event was pretty magical,” Thomas Myroniak, Director of Events at Power Automedia, said. “We tried some new things this year to get people early, to get people into the car show field earlier than we have in the past. The vendors were happy to see the amount of traffic, we saw thousands of Mustangs come to the show, and everybody seemed to be having a good time.”

Many of the vendors had Mustang parts and accessories available, and attendees kept the Mustang Week merchandise tent busy throughout the day as fans picked up their 60th Anniversary swag to commemorate their trips to the beach. Summit Racing was gracious enough to cover the premium bags that were provided with each merchandise purchase.

Over the years Mustang Week established itself as the place for the Mustang community to gather. As a result, the event spawned relationships and friendships that continue to this day. This year another Mustang relationship was forged right on the property as Collin and Brianna Cruzan exchanged their wedding vows right in the middle of the Mustang Week car show.

“This event is really about the community of car owners. Of course, the cars are beautiful and special, but the community is what really makes this event special,” Myroniak added. “We’ve had people get engaged here. Some of our volunteers met here and got married. And, today, we had two Mustang owners get married at the show in front of a huge crowd.”

Meanwhile, the judges were busy from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. going over every car on the show field and selecting the most deserving rides for awards across a wide range of categories. Judges will bestow the awards to winners as the festivities conclude with the colossal Mustang Week Cruise-In presented by Prolube, but for now, we’ll hit some highlights from the epic Official Mustang Week Car Show.